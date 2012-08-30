TEXT-S&P cuts Golden State Petroleum Transport rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- We believe Delaware-incorporated tanker company Golden State Petroleum Transport Corp. will continue to operate the Ulriken vessel in a weak spot market at below break-even prices, reducing its liquidity reserves and increasing the required future break-even rate. The project could face additional spot-market exposure starting in 2013 if Chevron Transport Corp. follows its June 2012 nonbinding termination notification by exercising its binding termination notification for the Phoenix Voyager in September 2012. -- We believe current market values have fallen below break-even on the net debt now outstanding on the Ulriken, making a vessel sale to amortize debt less likely. -- We believe the very large crude carrier (VLCC) tanker market will continue to be oversupplied through 2013, keeping tanker rates weak. -- We are lowering the rating on Golden State's $127.1 million secured term notes due 2019 to 'B' from 'BB-'. We are removing our CreditWatch with negative implications. The outlook is negative. -- The negative outlook reflects Golden State's exposure to a poor charter environment for VLCC tankers through the Ulriken, and the short-term risk of the Phoenix charter termination. Rating Action On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on Golden State Petroleum Transport Corp.'s $127.1 million secured term notes due in 2019 (we estimate about $91.8 million outstanding after the project's August 2012 scheduled amortization payment) to 'B' from 'BB-'. At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch negative implications, where we placed it on Feb. 27, 2012. The outlook is negative. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of an average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal if a payment default occurs. Rationale The downgrade reflects our expectation of the project's continuing exposure to poor tanker market fundamentals that have lowered debt service coverage levels below 1x, forcing draws on its debt service reserve and increasing the future break-even rate. It also reflects our opinion that Chevron Transport is likely to follow its June 2012 nonbinding termination notification by exercising its binding termination notification for the Phoenix Voyager in September 2012, increasing the project's market exposure in 2013 and potentially accelerating draws on liquidity. We believe Chevron has strong incentives to terminate given that the market charter rate average (currently below $11,000 per day) is significantly below Chevron's $28,500 per day on a bareboat basis ($38,500 per day on a spot charter basis). Draws on the project's restricted cash have reduced the debt service reserve to less than three years. This equates to less than four years of operating costs and debt service at our spot market rate assumption for the Ulriken, and the fixed rate charter with Chevron on the Phoenix through its next termination option date. We estimate that the vessels' resale or scrap value is at or below the current net debt outstanding, and therefore may no longer present a viable alternative for the project to fully repay lenders. Barring a sharp increase in charter rates or modest rise in asset values, we believe the project is likely to generate a debt service of coverage of about 0.7x for the rest of 2012, falling to about 0x in 2014. Because of the strong liquidity balance, the project could continue meeting debt service until early 2016 when we believe it could face a default scenario if spot rates remain at current levels. This gives the project a significant amount of time for rates to improve. We believe tanker rates will remain weak through at least 2013 primarily due to overcapacity and weak growth in crude oil transportation demand, coupled with high fuel costs. While VLCC average spot earnings firmed to more than $35,000 per day in May 2012, due in part to seasonality, they remain volatile, and average rates have since fallen below Golden State's vessel operating costs (about $11,000 per day on an unlevered basis). Although we do not believe such rates are sustainable across the market in the long term, we conservatively forecast rates at about $10,000 per day for the project, partly due to its vessels' older age relative to the existing VLCC fleet (it is in the oldest quartile), and to factor in periods when a vessel is not on a spot charter. We believe that weak spot-charter earnings from the Ulriken to date have likely raised the required time-charter rate that Golden State must earn to fully amortize its debt, including the final $28.7 million bullet on the notes, to about $26,800 per day per vessel, assuming no residual value at maturity. If the Chevron charter is extended for another two years, we expect the break-even rates to be slightly better at about $24,400 per day per vessel, but still higher than current average rates. Assuming residual scrap value of about $390 per light displacement ton, the break-even rate falls to about $20,000 per day, or about $16,000 per day if the Phoenix charter is extended. The term notes, which mature after the contract extension periods, carry the following risks: -- The Ulriken is an aging vessel that is exposed to merchant and operating risk while trading in the spot market and Golden State is likely to draw on its debt service reserve fund (DSRF) to cover debt service, and possibly operating costs, for the short to medium term. -- Incremental draws on the DSRF would raise the $26,800 break-even time charter rate and increase the project's reliance on market residual or scrap value from the vessels to repay the term note principal. -- The project now faces additional spot market exposure starting in 2013 because Chevron Transport has exercised its nonbinding termination notification for the Phoenix in June 2012. We consider it highly probable that Chevron will serve the binding notice for termination in September 2012. -- We believe the project sponsor may not be able to sell the vessels to repay debt at current market conditions. Secondhand value estimates for vessels similar to Golden State's suggest a loan to value (including restricted cash) slightly below 1x. The following strengths offset the risks to a certain extent: -- No cash distributions to the equity sponsors are allowed until the term notes are fully repaid. When rates are above break-even, the cash trap enhances liquidity and further lowers the break-even rate. -- We estimate the project has about $45.5 million of accumulated debt service reserve (less than three years of liquidity) after its August 2012 scheduled amortization payment, which it can use to support debt payments when market rates are below break-even rates, or to repay the $22 million bullet payment in 2019 without requiring liquidation of the vessels. -- The Chevron Transport bareboat charter on the Phoenix is at $28,500 per day until March 2013. This is well above market, helps to offset losses from the Ulriken, and could be extended for another two years if Chevron does not exercise its binding termination notice in Sept. 2012. The two vessels that Golden State owns were initially chartered on a bareboat basis with Chevron Transport for 20 years. Chevron Transport's obligations are take-and-pay, which Chevron Corp (AA/Stable/A-1+) guarantees. Liquidity The project benefits from a liquidity position we deem to be "strong", but it is offset by the Ulriken's current, and Phoenix's potential merchant market exposure. This could lead to significant draws on the reserve. All excess cash flow is trapped in the project structure, resulting in a debt service reserve of less than three years (roughly $45.5 million against annual debt service of about $16 million) as of the end of August 2012. With the Ulriken earning spot revenues in a weak market, and the Phoenix earning $28,500 bareboat rate until its next termination option in 2013, we believe Golden State could exhaust its liquidity by the February 2016 debt service payment, although it could last more than another year if the charter on the Phoenix gets extended until 2015. If rates rise above break-even, Golden State may begin to build its restricted cash balance again. If that were to happen, the subsequent break-even rate will decline because all excess cash is trapped in the project structure until the company fully repays the term notes. Recovery analysis The recovery rating of '4' on the secured term notes indicates that we expect an average recovery, between 30% and 50%, in the event of a default. For more information, please see the recovery section of our Transaction Update to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook reflects Golden State's exposure to a poor charter environment for VLCC tankers through the Ulriken, and the short-term risk of the Phoenix charter termination. We consider it likely that Chevron Transport will provide the final notification in September 2012 to exercise its termination option for the Phoenix in 2013 and our current downgrade and outlook take this into account. However, if the Chevron charter is extended, we could revise the outlook to stable, reflecting our expectation of the project having about five years of liquidity. We could lower the rating if continued weak charter revenues force draws on the reserve fund and increase the future break-even rate significantly above $30,000 per day and reduce our liquidity expectation to less than two years. An upgrade is unlikely but could occur if the project can charter the Ulriken with a creditworthy counterparty and mitigate market risk on the Phoenix, or find a sale that improves the liquidity enough to lower the break-even rate significantly toward current rates.