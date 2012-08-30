FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes tech supply chain monitor quarterly
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch publishes tech supply chain monitor quarterly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has published its 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor' report
today. The report gives a quarterly summary of actual revenue performance and
management guidance and statements for the five sub-sectors within the U.S.
Technology supply chain. Management statements included in the report
specifically focus on customer, regional and macro patterns and visibility.

The report 'Tech Supply Chain Monitor' is available on the Fitch web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tech Supply Chain Monitor

