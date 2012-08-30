TEXT-Fitch affirms Snap-on's IDR at 'A-'

Aug 30 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for Snap-on, Inc. (NYSE: SNA), including the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The ratings for Snap-on reflect the company's strong brand recognition, conservative financial policies, moderate free cash flow generation and sufficient liquidity to support Snap-on's manufacturing and finance operations. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Snap-on will continue to grow overall sales and maintain current margins as strong sales in the U.S. and certain emerging markets offset continued weakness in Europe. Snap-on borrows all public debt at the parent level and funds its Financial Services operations directly. The company allocates debt internally between its manufacturing and finance operations. Management allocates debt to leverage the finance companies at 5 times (x) and intends to manage at this level over the near to intermediate term. Both businesses are well capitalized on this basis. Leverage at the manufacturing level (with Financial Services at equity) declined to approximately 0.4 x for the latest 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012 from 0.6x at the end of 2011 and 1.6x at the end of 2010. Fitch expects manufacturing leverage will continue to decline gradually as moderate growth at Financial Services allows it to absorb a higher proportion of allocated debt. On a consolidated basis, leverage improved to 1.7x for the LTM period ending June 30, 2012 from 1.8x at year-end 2011 and 2.8x at the end of 2010. Fitch expects leverage to remain in the 1.5x - 2x range in the next 12 - 18 months. Cash flow generation remains healthy with consolidated free cash flow (FCF) of $124.5 million for the LTM period ending June 30, 2012. This compares to normalized FCF of $80.4 million during 2011, adjusted for the one-time CIT arbitration settlement. Fitch expects Snap-on to generate FCF of $150 - $200 million during 2012. The improvement represents increased operating earnings partially offset by higher capital expenditures and voluntary pension contributions. Revenues at Snap-on's industrial businesses of $2.9 billion for the LTM period ending June 30, 2012 exceeded sales of $2.85 billion reported in 2011. Fitch projects revenues to increase in the low-single digits in 2012 as strong sales in the U.S. and emerging markets are likely to be offset by continued weak sales in Europe. Fitch expects manufacturing operating margins to improve slightly in the near-term as higher sales volumes support incremental margins. Snap-on should also benefit from a larger mix of higher margin diagnostic and under-car equipment sales. The company's strategy includes expansion into the international auto repair market where there are substantial growth opportunities. While Snap-on has had success with its established business model in North America, the United Kingdom and Australia where franchisees sell directly to technicians, a similar dealer network does not exist in emerging markets. These markets are generally served through distributors and direct sales staff. However, Fitch believes Snap-on's sales and support network in China, which represents an underdeveloped market, will provide a solid base for future growth. Snap-on's growth strategy also encompasses extending its presence into critical industries outside the automotive repair segment. The company has leveraged its technology across the organization to develop new products for the aerospace, military, oil and gas, natural resources and power generation industries. Snap-on faces strong competition from well-established industry players as it expands into these markets. This concern is somewhat mitigated by Snap-on's reputation for high quality products. Snap-on has solid liquidity with cash of $169.4 million (excluding cash at Financial Services) at June 30, 2012 and full availability under a $500 million revolving credit facility that matures in 2016. Fitch believes that the company will have continued access to the revolver as Snap-on has sufficient cushion under its financial covenant. Debt maturities are well laddered, with no major debt maturities until 2014, when $100 million of senior notes mature. Fitch expects management will continue to make moderate share repurchases, primarily to offset dilution from stock awards. During the first half of 2012, the company repurchased $38.1 million of shares. This compares to $34.5 million of shares repurchased during the first six months of 2011. As of June 30, 2012, $162.4 million remained under the current authorization. Snap-on provides customer financing through its Financial Services businesses. Financial Services provides financing to customers for the purchase of Snap-on hand tools, power tools, tool storage and diagnostic products through its revolving account and extended credit programs. The businesses also provide franchise finance and equipment leasing financing. Financial Services provides strategic advantages to Snap-on in terms of attracting and retaining customers by structuring flexible payment terms and incorporating collections during weekly customer visits by franchisees. Snap-on's decision to restrict Financial Services' activity to captive finance mitigates some risks associated with managing a finance subsidiary. In the intermediate term, Fitch does not expect Snap-on to expand its financial services operations beyond its captive finance. Since the finance JV with CIT was terminated in mid-2009, the value of the company's on-balance sheet finance portfolio has grown to approximately $1 billion. The transition to on-book portfolio is nearing completion. Asset growth will likely slow to mirror growth in domestic sales. Future borrowings are expected to be minimal due to slower growth in the portfolio, together with normal profitability. Snap-on's management allocates debt to leverage the finance business at 5x. Fitch is comfortable with leverage at its current level based on the quality of receivables financed and support from the manufacturing operations. This leverage target is consistent with other captive finance subsidiaries tracked by Fitch. Although Financial Services finances some sub-prime borrowers, it clearly benefits from a deep knowledge of its client base and the products being financed. The company's ability to successfully provide financing to these borrowers is based upon its unique but well-managed business model wherein franchisees see the customer on a weekly basis. Additionally, the company employs consistent underwriting standards and prudent risk management. Asset quality metrics are adequate and remained within acceptable levels, even during the economic downturn. For the six months ended June 30, 2012, Financial Services operating earnings before interest expense were approximately $50 million excluding one-time events. Fitch expects operating earnings before interest expense from Financial Services to continue to improve as the on-book finance portfolio grows. Positive rating actions may be considered if manufacturing revenues continue to grow and operating margins expand significantly from current levels due to higher mix of products in new critical markets and diagnostic equipment, leading to substantial increases in cash flow from core operations. On the other hand, Fitch could consider taking a negative rating action if revenue growth is negative for a prolonged period, resulting in a fundamental weakening of the company's credit profile. A negative rating action would also be considered if the Financial Services operation experiences a substantial deterioration in asset quality and higher leverage levels that require meaningful support from the manufacturing operations. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for Snap-on with a Stable Outlook: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'; --Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'A-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012)
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012) 