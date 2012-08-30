FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 7:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Trader Corp. to 'B-' from 'B'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Aug 30 - Overview
     -- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Trader Corp. 
to 'B-' from 'B'. 
     -- We are also lowering our issue-level rating on the company's 
first-out, first-lien senior secured revolving credit facility to 'B+' from 
'BB-'. The '1' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged. 
     -- In addition, we are lowering our issue-level rating on Trader's 
first-lien senior secured notes to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating on the 
debt is unchanged at '4'.
     -- We base our downgrade on Trader's very high adjusted debt to EBITDA 
resulting from the company's weaker-than-expected operating performance in our 
view. 
     -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that Trader's operating 
performance will meet our expectations in 2013, including generating positive 
free cash flow and maintaining its market position as a leading provider of 
advertising and digital marketing services for automotive dealers in Canada. 

Rating Action
On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 
corporate credit rating on Toronto-based Trader Corp. to 'B-' from 'B'. The 
outlook is stable. 

At the same time, we lowered our issue-level rating on the company's 
first-out, first-lien senior secured revolving credit facility to 'B+' from 
'BB-'. The '1' recovery rating on the debt is unchanged. In addition, we 
lowered our issue-level rating on Trader's first-lien senior secured notes to 
'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating on the debt is unchanged at '4'.

We base the downgrade on Trader's very high adjusted debt to EBITDA resulting 
from the company's weaker-than-expected operating performance in our view. 
Specifically, we were expecting debt leverage to be about 7.5x at this time; 
however, it was about 10x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. The company's 
lower revenue base, due to the faster-than-expected decline in print-based 
revenue, is a key contributor to Trader's weak performance as it has led to 
reduced profits and negative free cash flow. 

Rationale
The ratings on Trader reflect what Standard & Poor's views as a "highly 
leveraged" financial risk profile characterized by weak cash flow protection 
measures, negative free cash flow, and an aggressive financial policy given 
the company's leveraged capital structure and financial sponsor ownership. The 
ratings also reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of a "weak" business risk 
profile owing to Trader's need to complete the transition of the business to 
an online and services model, with print being a much smaller revenue 
contributor, as well as its participation in the highly competitive online 
advertising space. 

Partially offsetting these factors, we believe, are Trader's position as a 
leading provider of advertising and digital marketing services for automotive 
dealers in Canada, resulting from its highly trafficked websites 
(autotrader.ca and autohebdo.net, the French language version of the site), 
and recognizable brand names. In addition, we view the embedded nature of 
Trader's Dealer Smart Solutions product in automotive dealers' workflows as a 
positive. 

In 2011, funds advised by London, England-based private equity firm Apax 
Partners acquired the Trader's automotive business from Yellow Media Inc. 
(CC/Negative/--) for C$635 million (subject to working-capital and other 
adjustments), which was about 10x pro forma adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months 
ended March 26, 2011. Apax funded the acquisition of Trader's automotive and 
generalist verticals with debt, a C$15 million seller subordinated note due 
2020, and a sponsor contribution of about C$363 million (including a C$110 
million subordinated shareholder loan due 2036, which we treat as debt). 

Trader's business is subject to competition from other online automotive 
portals, as well as traditional print-based classified products. The company's 
earnings are highly reliant on automotive classified advertising and, as such, 
are susceptible to increased competitive pressures and a cyclical downturn in 
automotive advertising. Notwithstanding these concerns, automotive dealers 
continue to rely on the autotrader.ca and autohebdo.net websites to deliver 
vehicle buyer leads. 

We believe revenue will decline in the mid-to-high single-digit percent for 
the remainder of 2012, with increased online revenues not offsetting lower 
print-based revenues. Standard & Poor's assumes print-based revenues will 
continue to drop and will represent less than 15% of total revenues by the end 
of 2012 from about 42% in 2010. We expect Trader's performance to stabilize 
next year as management completes the bulk of its transition to web-based 
automotive classified advertising from print-based publications. 

The reported EBITDA margin has been pressured this year (26.1% for the quarter 
ended June 30, 2012, down from 28.2% for the same quarter in 2011) from lower 
revenue and the company's intensified marketing efforts, which are focused on 
driving increased web traffic and bolstering brand recognition. Still, we 
believe the EBITDA margin will improve next year from cost savings resulting 
from the completion of the transition of the business to an online and 
services model from print.  

Credit protection measures (adjusted for operating leases; shareholder loans, 
which are treated as debt; and nonrecurring charges) are weak, in our opinion, 
given debt to EBITDA of about 10x and EBITDA cash interest coverage of about 
1.5x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Simple interest is accruing on the 
principal amount of the shareholder loan, which will be payable upon maturity 
of the loan or a change of control. We expect that leverage will stay elevated 
and credit protection measures will remain weak in the next year given the 
company's non-amortizing senior secured notes and growing shareholder loan. 

Liquidity
We believe Trader will have adequate liquidity in the next 12 months, with 
sources exceeding uses by more than 1.2x. We expect that net sources would be 
positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. Our view is based on the following 
information and assumptions: 

     -- The company's sources of liquidity are cash and availability under the 
C$30 million revolving credit facility due 2016.
     -- We believe Trader will generate sufficient cash flow in the next year 
to support capital expenditures and debt servicing charges. 
     -- We understand that Trader does not have scheduled amortization 
payments on its debt.
     -- The company has a 7.5x maximum total leverage ratio (with step-downs), 
which only applies when the revolver is drawn at quarter-end. Trader would 
have been in compliance with the covenant should it have applied at June 30, 
2012.
     -- We expect Trader to have sound relationships with its banks and a 
generally satisfactory standing in credit markets.

Recovery analysis
Standard & Poor's rates Trader's first-out, first-lien senior secured 
revolving credit facility 'B+' (two notches above the corporate credit rating 
on the company), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating an expectation of 
very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. 

We rate the first-lien senior secured notes 'B-' (the same as the corporate 
credit rating on Trader), with a '4' recovery rating, indicating our 
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a default scenario. 


Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our belief that Trader's operating performance 
will meet our expectations in 2013, including generating positive free cash 
flow and maintaining its market position as a leading provider of advertising 
and digital marketing services for automotive dealers in Canada. 
Downward pressure on the ratings could result from deterioration in the 
company's operations or continued negative free cash flow or less than a 10% 
cushion within the leverage covenant should it apply. Given Trader's very high 
leverage, we are not contemplating raising the ratings in the next year. 
However, we could raise the ratings if the company demonstrates sustainable 
improvement in its operating performance, while strengthening its credit 
metrics (including EBITDA cash interest coverage to exceed 2.25x), resulting 
in good covenant cushion. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 
May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Trader Corp.  
Ratings Lowered/Recovery Ratings Unchanged
                                  To              From
Corporate credit rating           B-/Stable/--    B/Stable/--
C$30 million first-out revolver   B+              BB-
  Recovery rating                 1               1
US$290 million first-lien notes   B-              B
  Recovery rating                 4               4


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

