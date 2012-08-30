TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narows

Aug 30 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 2 basis points (bps) to 200 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 1 bp to 642 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads tightened by 3 bps each to 131 bps, 170 bps, and 246 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread tightened by 2 bps to 439 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 2 bps to 670 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 1 bp to 1,064 bps. By industry, financial institutions, utilities, and telecommunications contracted by 3 bps each to 283 bps, 208 bps, and 312 bps, respectively. Banks and industrials contracted by 2 bps each to 294 bps and 288 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 687 bps and its five-year moving average of 749 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.