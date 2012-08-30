FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P revises LNR Property outlook to developing
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises LNR Property outlook to developing

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Overview
     -- We believe the owners of LNR Property are considering selling the 
company. 
     -- A sale could positively or negatively affect our ratings on LNR and 
its debt issues depending on factors such as the credit profile of the buyer, 
how the buyer incorporates LNR into its structure, and any changes to LNR's 
financial position.
     -- We are revising our outlook on LNR to developing from stable.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-' issuer credit rating on the company.

Rating Action
On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
LNR Property LLC to developing from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 
'BB-' issuer credit rating on LNR.

Rationale
Our developing outlook on LNR reflects our belief that its owners are 
considering selling the company and that there is at least a one-in-three 
chance that we could change the rating within a year. If consummated, a sale 
could positively or negatively affect our ratings on LNR and its debt issues 
depending on factors such as the buyer's credit profile, how the buyer 
incorporates LNR into its structure, and any changes to LNR's financial 
position.

LNR has not publicly said whether it is for sale, and we are uncertain of the 
likelihood of sale. However, there have been indications that a sale is being 
strongly considered. For instance, a large shareholder in LNR recently 
publicly stated that LNR was exploring "strategic alternatives." 

Outlook
We could lower the ratings if a buyer with a weaker credit profile than LNR 
purchased the company. In the event that a stronger buyer purchased LNR, we 
could change the ratings based on how the buyer integrates LNR in its 
structure, our perception of LNR's strategic importance to the buyer, and 
LNR's financial position following the sale. For instance, we could raise our 
ratings on LNR's debt if a higher-rated buyer guaranteed the issues or fully 
integrated LNR.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- LNR Property LLC, Dec. 29, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
LNR Property LLC
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB-/Developing/--  BB-/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

LNR Property LLC
 Senior Secured                         BB+                
  Recovery Rating                       1



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.