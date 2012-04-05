TEXT-Fitch revises Banque Gabonnaise de Developpement to positive

April 5 - Fitch Ratings has revised Banque Gabonnaise de Developpement's (BGD) Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. The Outlook revision follows Gabon's Outlook revision to Positive from Stable (see 'Fitch Revises Gabon's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'BB-'' dated 5 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). BGD's Long-and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are driven by potential support from the Gabonese state (rated 'BB-'), if required. Given BGD's public mandate and key role in Gabon's economic development, Fitch believes that Gabon would be highly likely to support BGD. Support is however constrained by Gabon's moderate credit quality. Any change in Gabon's IDRs would likely lead to a similar change in those of BGD. Moreover, downside risk to BGD's ratings would arise from a weakening of its links with, or a decrease in its importance to the Gabonese state. BGD Long-term IDR: Affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Short-term IDR: Affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: Affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor: Affirmed at 'B+' Senior Unsecured XAF10bn Bond: Affirmed at 'B+'/'RR4' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' and 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 16 August 2011, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 13 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions Evaluating Corporate Governance