TEXT-S&P: U.S. distress ratio declines below its 1-yr average

Aug 30 - Anticipation of policy action by central banks, especially the European Central Bank (ECB) boosted risk trade in August, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Distressed Debt Monitor: The U.S. Distress Ratio Declined Below Its One-Year Moving Average To 12.1% In August." "As investors eagerly await details about the fiscal and financial union in the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone), U.S. corporate spreads eased and the U.S. distress ratio declined," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. The distress ratio was 12.1% as of Aug. 15, declining slightly from 13.6% a month earlier. The ratio was also slightly lower than the 13.2% reached in August 2011, when the eurozone crisis reached its peak. "This is the first year-over-year decline since July 2011," said Ms. Vazza. Standard & Poor's distress ratio is the number of distressed securities divided by the total number of speculative-grade issues (those rated 'BB+' and lower). Distressed credits are speculative-grade issues that have option-adjusted spreads of more than 1,000 basis points (bps) relative to U.S. Treasuries. Distressed issues are the weakest of the speculative-grade population. Therefore, their recovery prospects are low. Currently, among the distressed issues with available recovery ratings, 62% have recovery ratings of '5' or '6', indicating only negligible to modest recovery in the event of default. In addition, about 57% of all distressed issues are either unsecured or subordinated, and, in the event of default, those noteholders' claims to the firm's assets are secondary to more senior debtholders'. The S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index distress ratio increased slightly to 5% in July, while the corporate distress ratio declined. The distress ratio decreased to 13.6% in July from 14.5% in June. The default rate, which is a lagging indicator of distress, edged up to 2.8% as of July 31, from 2.7% a month earlier. In August, the number of distressed corporate entities decreased slightly. As of Aug. 15, 142 companies had issues trading with spreads of 1,000 bps and higher--down from 155 in July. The number of affected issues also decreased to 197 from 216. Of the 142 companies, 44% had either negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. The rating outlooks on 49% of the companies were stable, and 3% were positive. Standard & Poor's rates 54% of the companies 'B-' or lower. The amount of affected debt declined to $82 billion as of Aug. 15 from $86 billion as of July 16. Based on debt volume, the media and entertainment, high technology, and utility sectors accounted for 46% of the total debt outstanding. Media and entertainment alone accounted for 24% of the total distressed debt. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.