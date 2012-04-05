TEXT-Fitch rates Fidelity National Information Services

April 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.'s (FIS) recently issued $2.1 billion senior secured A-3 Term Loan which matures March 30, 2017. This loan effectively extends the majority of the company's A-2 Term Loan which had a maturity of July 2014 in addition to repaying a portion of the Term B loan maturing in 2016. The company has also extended its senior secured revolving credit facility to March 2017 from July 2014 and increased its size to $1.15 billion. Pro forma for this new term loan, other term loan repayments including the use of proceeds from a senior unsecured bond offering in March 2012, FIS' total debt outstanding remains approximately $4.8 billion and consists principally of the following: --$250 million outstanding under a senior secured term loan-A maturing July 2014; --$200 million outstanding under senior secured term loan-B maturing July 2016; --$2.1 billion outstanding under a senior secured term loan-A maturing March 2017; --$750 million in 7.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2017; --$500 million in 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2020; and --$700 million in 5% senior unsecured notes due March 2022. Fitch currently rates FIS as follows: --Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'; --$1.15 billion secured revolving credit facility 'BBB-'; --Senior secured term loan A 'BBB-'; --Senior secured term loan B 'BBB-'; --$750 million in 7.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2017 'BBB-'; --$500 million in 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2020 'BBB-'; --$700 million in 5% senior unsecured notes due March 2022 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.