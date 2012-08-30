FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Ontario at 'A'
August 30, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Municipality of Chatham-Kent, Ontario at 'A'

Overview
     -- We are affirming our 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on the 
Municipality of Chatham-Kent.
     -- The affirmation reflects our view of the municipality's adequate 
budgetary performance, manageable debt burden and satisfactory liquidity.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that in the next two 
years, Chatham-Kent's budgetary performance will remain strong, free cash and 
liquid assets will stay significantly above 100% of estimated debt service and 
that tax-supported debt will not exceed 60% of projected operating revenues.

Rating Action
On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' 
long-term issuer credit rating on the Municipality of Chatham-Kent, in the 
Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+). The outlook is stable.

Rationale
The rating on Chatham-Kent reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the 
municipality's adequate budgetary performance, manageable debt burden and 
satisfactory liquidity. We believe Chatham-Kent's relatively weak and less 
diversified economy, constrained budgetary flexibility, and less 
well-developed financial policies and practices than those of some peers 
partially offset these strengths.

We expect that the municipality's budgetary performance will remain adequate 
and in line with the five-year average in the next two years, with operating 
surpluses of about 15% of operating revenues. Although the balance after 
capital accounts has slipped into a deficit, we expect that after-capital 
balances will be near-balance or in modest surpluses in 2012-2014 as 
management intends to reduce its capital spending as stimulus programs have 
ended.

Chatham-Kent intends to issue debt in the next two years, but we believe that 
tax-supported debt should not exceed 60% of consolidated operating revenues 
because of the sizable debt maturity in the next few years and the 
municipality's intention to keep debt low. Tax-supported debt was about 57% of 
estimated consolidated operating revenues in 2011, comparable with the 
previous five-year average.

We believe that Chatham-Kent benefits from a good liquidity position, which we 
expect will remain robust to meet debt servicing and contingent liabilities 
throughout our rating horizon. At year-end 2011, the municipality's estimated 
free cash and liquid assets (Standard & Poor's-calculated) were C$37 million 
or about 173% of estimated debt service in 2012. It has access to an undrawn 
C$60 million line of credit, which is available in C$20 million allotments. 

We estimate that the municipality's nominal GDP per capita was below C$35,000 
at the end of 2011. Its economy, which we feel to be narrower than that of 
most of peers, relies predominantly on agriculture (it is Canada's largest 
producer of seed-corn, tomatoes and sugar beets) and the auto parts sector. We 
estimate that agriculture accounts for more that 20% of Chatham-Kent's labor 
force. According to the 2011 Census, population fell 4.2% from the previous 
Census in 2006, which we believe could negatively affect the county's 
budgetary performance. Along with a decline in the population, Chatham-Kent 
has a lower average household income than Ontario and a higher median age and 
dependent population. In 2011, the unemployment rate was about 10%, which was 
significantly higher that the province's 7.8%. 

In our opinion, Chatham-Kent's limited ability to cut expenditures and 
increase modifiable revenues somewhat constrains its budgetary flexibility. 
Although the municipality estimates it can defer some of its projects in the 
next two years, many of its services are provincially mandated, which limits 
its ability to defer its capital program. Furthermore, we believe that due to 
Chatham-Kent's economic conditions, council is reluctant to substantially 
raise taxes and is likely to continue to do so until the economy improves, 
constraining its ability to increase modifiable revenues.

We believe that Chatham-Kent has less well-developed financial policies and 
practices than those of some peers. Nevertheless, the completeness of provided 
information has been at the level of rated peers.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that in the next 
two years, Chatham-Kent's budgetary performance will remain strong, free cash 
and liquid assets will stay significantly above 100% of estimated debt 
service, and tax-supported debt will not exceed 60% of projected operating 
revenues. We could lower the rating or revise the outlook to negative if 
tax-supported debt increases much beyond 60% of operating revenues, liquidity 
or operating performance deteriorate significantly, or the economy weakens 
considerably. Conversely, meaningful increase in economic activity and 
diversification, sustained strong budgetary performance, and improved 
financial reporting could result in an upward revision to the outlook or 
rating.

Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 
2010

Ratings List
Rating Affirmed

Chatham-Kent (Municipality of)
 Issuer credit rating                           A/Stable/--

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

