TEXT-S&P removes 3 Paraguayan banks from watch negative
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P removes 3 Paraguayan banks from watch negative

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview
     -- On August 29, we removed our 'BB-' sovereign ratings on the Republic 
of Paraguay from CreditWatch with negative implications.
     -- We are removing our 'BB-' long-term ratings on three Paraguayan banks 
from CreditWatch negative. 


Rating Action
On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed and removed its 
'BB-' ratings on Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A., Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 
Paraguay S.A., and Banco Continental SAECA from CreditWatch with negative 
implications. The rating action followed a similar one on the Republic of 
Paraguay (BB-/Stable/B). The outlook on the banks is stable.

Rationale
We removed the ratings from CreditWatch because, in our view, the rapid 
impeachment of former president Fernando Lugo on June 22 and the subsequent 
suspension of Paraguay from South American political and free trade 
associations UNASUR and MERCOSUR have had--and will likely continue to have-a 
limited impact on the Paraguayan economy. We expect that Paraguay will be 
reinstated to these organizations after the April 2013 presidential election. 
Also, following the August 22 vote, the Organization of American States didn't 
impose economic sanctions on Paraguay. In addition, we expect the economy to 
rebound strongly in 2013 with a bumper soya crop, due to the expected end of 
the drought and record-high soya prices.

Outlook
The stable outlook on the three Paraguayan banks is based on the outlook on 
the sovereign. We could lower the ratings on these banks, which we rate the 
same as the sovereign, if we downgrade Paraguay. We rarely rate financial 
institutions above the long-term sovereign rating because in our view these 
entities will be affected by the changes in national economies. Also, 
financial institutions operating in Paraguay could face indirect effects of a 
sovereign downgrade. This is because we believe a sovereign downgrade is 
normally associated with, or could lead to, a weaker operating environment for 
financial institutions, which would very likely weaken their creditworthiness.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Republic of Paraguay 'BB-/B' Ratings Removed From CreditWatch Negative 
And Affirmed; Outlook Is Stable, Aug. 29, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A.
Banco Continental SAECA
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB-/Stable/--      BB-/Watch Neg/--

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Paraguay S.A.
Banco Continental SAECA
  Senior Unsecured                      BB-                BB-/Watch Neg/--



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
