TEXT-Fitch affirms Split 2 Srl's notes, outlook stable

Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Split 2 S.r.l.'s (Split 2) Class B and C notes. The transaction is a securitisation of performing lease contracts, arising from three sub-pools (real estate, equipment and auto) originated by Leasint S.p.a., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa ('A-'/Negative/'F2'). The rating actions are as follows: EUR30.96m Class B notes: affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable EUR45.2m Class C notes: affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable The affirmations reflect the continuing de-leveraging of the notes, the increased credit enhancement since transaction closing and the stable performance of the deal. Banca IMI ('A-'/Negative/'F2') acts as swap counterparty and under Fitch's current counterparty criteria is eligible to support 'AAsf' and 'BBB+sf' ratings for the class B and class C notes, respectively. However, since Banca IMI's downgrade in February 2012 no change has been made to the original swap documentation which envisaged remedies such as posting of collateral or finding an eligible replacement or guarantor, upon downgrade below 'A'/'F1'. Fitch notes that although the transaction parties are bound to take remedial actions in line with the documentation, no remedy has yet been implemented. In its analysis, Fitch tested a scenario where Banca IMI was no longer in the position to make swap payments. In Fitch's view, there is little reliance on the swap in this deal due to the increased credit enhancement, as a result of the portfolio amortisation and sequential repayment of the notes, and limited portion of fixed rate contracts in the collateral portfolio (1.58% as at July 2012). In particular, the class B credit enhancement has increased to 77.12% from 4% at closing. The class C credit enhancement has increased to 17.79% from 1.5% at closing. Although Fitch considers the transaction is not heavily reliant on the swap, the transaction parties should determine what action should be taken in this instance. The performance of the portfolio has always been better than Fitch's original expectations. Since closing, the Fitch cumulative default rate (CDR) and the Fitch cumulative loss rate (CLR) have performed better than Fitch's base case assumptions. The CDR currently stands at 1.4% compared to a base case of 1.64%, and CLR stands at 0.71% compared to a base case of 1.24%. The delinquency rates have been slightly increasing over the past four quarters although they remain at very low levels (0.98% as at the last payment date). However, since closing the transaction has been subject to a high level of originator buy backs (8% out of 15% allowed by the transaction documentation) and with the exception of about 1.8%, it is not possible to track their actual performance. This influences Fitch's evaluation of the transaction's level of defaults. Due to the longer tenor of the real estate contracts than the equipment and auto contracts, the portfolio is currently almost entirely represented by real estate contracts. As of July 2012, the real estate sub-pool represented 98.98% of the portfolio. Since closing, the real estate sub-pool performance has always been better than that of the other sub-pools. In Fitch's view, current credit enhancement levels, and in particular the floor level of the cash reserve, mitigate the obligor concentration risk (top 10 and top 20 obligors represent, respectively, 14.01% and 22.85% of the collateral portfolio as of July 2012). Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were the Investor and the Servicer Reports and supplemental information provided by the Servicer. Applicable criteria "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 06 June 2012, EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria", dated 12 July 2012, "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 30 May 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions