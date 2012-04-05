FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. gaming operators
April 5, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch updates recovery analyses for U.S. gaming operators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Gaming Recovery Analyses --
Fourth-Quarter 2011 here	
	
April 5 - Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for U.S. gaming
operators, including:	
	
--Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. (including Chester Downs and Marina LLC)	
--Caesars Linq, LLC & Caesars Octavius, LLC	
--MGM Resorts International	
--CityCenter Holdings, LLC	
--Boyd Gaming Corporation	
--Marina District Finance Company, Inc (Borgata)	
--Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

