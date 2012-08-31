TECT-Fitch revises Johnson Controls outlook to negative

Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term ratings for Johnson Controls, Inc. (JCI) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. A full rating list is shown below. The Negative Rating Outlook reflects increased concerns about JCI's operating performance in certain businesses and the company's financial flexibility associated with negative free cash flow (FCF) and higher debt and leverage. In the absence of operating improvements and a reduction in cash deployment for capital expenditures and working capital, an uncertain global economic outlook could pressure revenue and margins and delay a meaningful improvement in credit metrics. At June 30, 2012, debt/EBITDA was 2.3x compared to 1.9x at the end of fiscal 2011 and 1.4x at the end of fiscal 2010. Other rating concerns include low margins in parts of the Automotive Experience (AE) and Building Efficiency (BE) segments; weak construction markets in the BE business; difficult conditions in Europe and slowing growth in emerging regions; and volatile prices for lead and other raw materials. In the AE segment, low-margin business on legacy platforms has pressured results, and metal operations in the seating business continue to face challenges related to purchasing and manufacturing processes. The seating issues have not been resolved as quickly as anticipated, but the acquisitions in 2011 of seating businesses including C. Rob Hammerstein Group (Hammerstein) and Keiper/Recaro Automotive (Keiper) should provide additional scale and expertise to address them effectively. In the Power Solutions (Power) segment, lead-related costs have been high due to low retail demand that reduced supply, but the impact is expected to be temporary. These concerns are partly offset by JCI's diverse customer base, substantial service and aftermarket revenue in the Power and BE segments, and effective cost management. The company recognized a $52 million restructuring charge in the third quarter of fiscal 2012 and expects an additional charge in the fourth quarter. Third-quarter restructuring charges were concentrated in the BE ($41 million) and AE ($11 million) segments and primarily involved adjustments to production levels in response to lower-than-expected demand. Concerns about FCF and leverage would be reduced if JCI maintains lower spending levels expected in the fourth quarter of 2012, effectively addresses operating challenges in certain businesses, and repays some debt. Working capital could also begin to improve, subject to the financial condition of the company's supply chain, particularly in Europe where suppliers could potentially experience more stress related to declining auto production. FCF after dividends through the first nine months of fiscal 2012 was negative $1 billion. FCF could be positive in the fourth quarter as JCI's capital expenditures decline from peak levels and in the absence of additional pension contributions for the year. In addition, JCI expects modest working capital improvements. However, Fitch estimates FCF will be negative for the full year. Additional cash is being generated by small divestitures. FCF could improve in 2013 to a modestly positive level of approximately $200 million-$300 million or more as estimated by Fitch. FCF in 2013 will depend on the amount of additional pension contributions, which Fitch assumes will remain stable, as well as cash restructuring costs, improvements in working capital, and lower capital expenditures. Capital expenditures have been directed toward expansion in emerging markets, new automotive launches, and additional lead recycling capacity in the Power business. Some of these projects are reaching completion, and others could be reduced due to slower global economic growth. Expenditures for acquisitions and share repurchases have been limited while JCI focuses on internal growth following approximately $1.2 billion of acquisitions in 2011, primarily for Hammerstein and Keiper. Pension contributions totaled $400 million through the first nine months of fiscal 2012 and likely represent JCI's full contributions for the year. The company estimates its pension plans will be 90% funded at the end of fiscal 2012 as a result of contributions and favorable assets returns, despite the negative impact of a lower discount rate. As of Sept. 30, 2011, pension plans were underfunded by $1.1 billion on a global basis. The majority of global plans have been closed and frozen, which limits future accruals. JCI plans to adopt mark-to-market pension accounting in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012. Over the long term, Fitch anticipates that JCI's operating performance could improve as the company gains traction from ongoing actions to vertically integrate the Power and AE businesses and as BE's construction markets eventually recover. The company is well positioned to benefit from global growth in its key end markets, including demand related to environmental sustainability and energy efficiency. The ratings are also supported by the company's leading market positions, disciplined cost structure, an expanding presence in emerging regions, a strong presence on new automotive program launches, and significant aftermarket business which provides attractive margins and mitigates the impact of economic cycles. At June 30, 2012, JCI's liquidity included $602 million of cash and a committed long-term bank credit facility of $2.5 billion that matures in 2015. The credit facility is available to back commercial paper. JCI also has other smaller credit facilities available. Liquidity was offset by approximately $925 million of short-term debt and $110 million of current maturities of long-term debt. Scheduled long-term debt maturities are spread out, with annual maturities ranging up to approximately $800 million during the next five years. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Lower leverage resulting from debt reduction or stronger earnings; --Higher margins in the AE segment, particularly Europe, and improvements in the metal operations of the seating business; --Stronger FCF that could result from a reduction in working capital requirements, capital expenditures and pension contributions; --Controlled discretionary spending for share repurchases and acquisitions. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Increasing pricing pressure from customers in the AE business; --Low FCF resulting from weak sales volumes, poor margin performance or high working capital requirements and capital expenditures; --Large debt-funded acquisitions. Fitch has affirmed JCI's ratings as follows: --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured credit facilities at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. York International Corp. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured long-term debt at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is now Negative. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did not participate in the rating process other than through the medium of its public disclosure. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012.