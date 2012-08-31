FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: rating on ExamWorks not affected by announcement
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: rating on ExamWorks not affected by announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating on
Atlanta-based ExamWorks Group Inc. (B/Stable/--), an arranger of
independent medical examinations (IMEs) is currently unaffected by the company's
plans to acquire Australia-based MedHealth Holdings Pty Ltd. for AUD$93 million.
The acquisition will be funded with proceeds from its recently amended revolver,
which alternative currency sublimit was increased to $100 million. ExamWorks'
"vulnerable" business risk profile already reflects an ambitious growth strategy
along with its narrow focus. We expect leverage to remain within the
"aggressive" financial risk profile of between 4x-5x. ExamWorks should maintain
a reasonable cushion on debt covenants.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.