TEXT-S&P: Denmark's ratings unaffected by budget proposal

Aug 31 - On Aug. 27, the Danish government presented its proposed budget for 2013. The government's announced fiscal policy remains in line with our expectations and does not have an immediate effect on our ratings on Denmark (AAA/Stable/A-1+). We expect the budget deficit to widen to 4.6% of GDP in 2012 from 1.9% in 2011, driven by the one-off negative effect of retirement reforms and the acceleration of public-sector investments. However, labor market reforms, tax increases, and the new system of spending ceilings--as well as declining public investment--should result in the deficit reducing to 3% in 2013. We base our forecast on the technical assumption of there being zero revenue from Denmark's pension yield tax. In reality, the tax may in fact strongly boost budgetary performance if the stock market performs well. In 2011 it added about 2.1% of GDP to general government revenue, and in 2012 the government expects it to contribute 2.4% of GDP to revenues.