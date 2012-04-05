TEXT-S&P rates Jabil Circuit

Overview -- U.S. electronic manufacturing services provider Jabil Circuit has a new $1.3 billion senior unsecured revolver. -- We are assigning a 'BB+' issue-level rating with a '3' recovery rating to the revolver. -- We are also affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade if Jabil can sustain leverage at current levels for the current fiscal year, while maintaining adequate liquidity and moderate financial policies. Rating Action On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'BB+' issue-level credit rating to St. Petersburg, Fla.-based electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider Jabil Circuit Inc.'s new $1.3 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility. At the same time, we assigned the senior unsecured debt a '3' recovery rating, indicating a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery expectation in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed our existing ratings on the company, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating. Rationale The rating on Jabil reflects the company's diversified end markets, consistent profitability despite difficult market conditions, increasing market share, and improved financial profile. We expect the company to continue to pursue its moderate financial policies, by maintaining leverage that is low for the rating, modest dividends, and annual share repurchases at or below discretionary cash flows. With annual revenues in excess of $16 billion, Jabil provides EMS to a wide range of industries, including networking and telecom, computing and storage, mobile phone and digital consumer products, and industrial and medical equipment. The company's "fair" business risk profile reflects its position as the third-largest global EMS provider and its improving product portfolio, partly offset by highly competitive and potentially volatile industry conditions and frequent restructurings to address competitive conditions. Following a revenue trough in the May 2009 quarter, business activity and revenues rebounded strongly in subsequent quarters. Revenues were $4.2 billion for the February 2012 quarter, up 8% year over year but down 2% sequentially. Sequential sales declines were due to lower mobile handset volumes in the High Velocity Segment (HVS), partly tempered by strength in the Diversified Manufacturing Services' (DMS) Material Technology Group and modest sequential improvement in the Enterprise and Infrastructure segment (E&I). Standard & Poor's believes Jabil's revenue growth will remain higher than many of its peers in the near-to-medium term because of the company's pursuit of secular outsourcing trends in industrial, clean tech, and health care and life science end markets. Weaker growth in mobility products is likely to partly offset total revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA margins were 6.2% for the February 2012 quarter, flat year over year. We expect the company to sustain current margin levels over the near term due to near-term revenue growth and an ongoing revenue mix shift to higher margin products. However, we forecast the company's operating margin improvement will remain tempered by its low-margin, high-volume, consumer-related business, which still composes about one-quarter of the company's revenue base. Jabil's "intermediate" financial risk reflects recent improvements in its leverage and balance-sheet strength. As of Feb. 29, 2012, the company had total adjusted debt of $1.9 billion, including our adjustments for operating leases, pensions, and securitizations. Last-12-month leverage of 1.7x as of the February 2012 quarter is strong for the rating and was flat year over year. Despite a relatively short track record operating at somewhat under 2.0x leverage, we expect Jabil to maintain current leverage levels over the near term, which provides some capacity to accommodate industry cyclicality. The current rating and outlook do not incorporate any material debt-funded acquisition activity. Jabil's annual free operating cash flow (FOCF) has traditionally been positive and benefits from countercyclical working capital contraction during revenue downturns. However, during periods of strong revenue growth, working capital usage reduces the company's FOCF. Reported last-12-month discretionary cash flows for the period ended February 2012 were moderately negative, reflecting what we believe to be temporarily increased working capital usage and also higher capital expenditures supporting the company's new programs in DMS' Material Technology Group. Liquidity Jabil has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include cash and short-term investment balances of $707 million as of Feb. 29, 2012, and a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility (subsequently increased to $1.3 billion). We expect Jabil's sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed its uses by 1.2x. We expect net sources of cash to be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in EBITDA from February 2012 last-12-month levels. Other factors in our liquidity assessment include: -- We expect uses to include capital expenditures of about $500 million over the next 12 months. -- We expect $60 million in annual dividends and about $150 million to $200 million in annual share repurchases. -- The company has full access to a $1.3 billion revolving credit facility expiring in December 2017, with adequate covenant headroom. -- No near-term debt maturities; the closest material maturity is in 2016 when the $302 million 7.75% senior notes mature. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Jabil, to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The positive rating outlook reflects the potential for an upgrade if Jabil can sustain leverage at current levels, while maintaining its moderate financial policies and adequate liquidity in an industry known for revenue and earnings volatility, and relatively low average returns on capital. Standard & Poor's would consider raising the rating if the company sustains financial performance at current levels through fiscal year 2012, while limiting dividends to modest levels and share repurchases at or below discretionary cash flows. Alternatively, if the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy, either via acquisitions or share buybacks that increased leverage to the low-2x area, we could revise the outlook to stable. A downgrade is currently unlikely, given the company's revenue growth trend and improved leverage; however, if leverage rose to above 3x on a sustained basis we would consider lower the rating. 