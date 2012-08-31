FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Oklahoma Water Resources Board rating
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Oklahoma Water Resources Board rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its ‘AAA’ rating on the following Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s state revolving fund (SRF) bonds: --Approximately $524 million in outstanding revolving fund revenue bonds. The Rating Outlook is Stable. In accordance with Fitch’s newly released ‘State Revolving Fund and Leveraged Municipal Loan Pool Criteria’, Fitch’s cash flow modeling demonstrates that the program can continue to pay bond debt service even with loan defaults in excess of Fitch’s ‘AAA’ liability default hurdle, as produced using Fitch’s Portfolio Stress Calculator (PSC). Liability default hurdles derived by the PSC are calculated based on overall pool credit quality as measured by the rating of underlying borrowers, size, loan term, and concentration. For more information, see ‘Fitch Rates Oklahoma Water Resources Board’s $49MM SRF Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable’, dated May 30, 2012.

