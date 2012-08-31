FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch teleconf on information quality in securitisations Sept 6
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch teleconf on information quality in securitisations Sept 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference on Thursday 6 September
2012 at 14:00BST/15:00CET to discuss the amount, accuracy and timeliness of
information received for monitoring the performance of its rated structured
finance transactions.

The quality of reporting for securitisations has long been an area of concern
for investors and has been highlighted as an impediment to attracting additional
investors to the sector. In 2004 Fitch launched its Issuer Report Grades (IRGs)
for EMEA securitisations to provide a measure of the quality of information
available to investors, to monitor the performance of structured finance
transactions. During times of stress, different types of information can become
more important and in light of recent experience Fitch has reassessed its IRGs.
The findings of Fitch's updated assessment and the implications for investment
in the sector will be discussed by senior Fitch analysts during the call.

Topics will include:
-Which report providers deliver the best information?
-What key information is commonly missing?
-Comparison of the reporting for different asset classes and countries
-Contrasts between reports for publicly-placed and retained transactions

Participants must register for the call in advance using the below link:Registration will remain open until 2 hours before the call.

A presentation will be sent to all registrants one hour before the call.

A replay and a copy of the presentation will be available on the website,
www.fitchratings.com/events > past events, 24 hours after the end of the call.

Teleconference details:

Date: Thursday 6 September

Time: 14.00 UK time

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.