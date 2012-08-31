FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Spain's Catalonia region to 'BB/B'
August 31, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Spain's Catalonia region to 'BB/B'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Overview 
     -- At the end of July 2012, Catalonia requested that the Spanish central 
government modify the financial framework under which it operates.
     -- We believe this proposal could create tensions with the central 
government, on which Catalonia crucially depends to access liquidity, at least 
in 2012-2013.
     -- We have therefore lowered our long- and short-term ratings on 
Catalonia to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view of the risk that Catalonia's 
credit profile could worsen if political tensions with the central government 
escalate.

  
Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 
short-term issuer credit ratings on the Spanish Autonomous Community of 
Catalonia (Catalonia) to 'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'. The outlook remains negative.

We also lowered our issue ratings on Catalonia's debt to 'BB' from 'BBB-'. We 
assigned a recovery rating of '4' to these issues, indicating our expectation 
of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of payment default.

Rationale
The downgrade of Catalonia follows the nascent tensions between the region and 
the central government, and the potential negative impact we believe these 
tensions may have on Catalonia's ability to secure external funding. 

On July 25, 2012, Catalonia requested that the Spanish central government 
change the financial framework under which the region operates. In our view, 
Catalonia is aiming to mitigate the negative impact of the strong equalizing 
features of the Spanish institutional framework on its finances, and improve 
its fiscal autonomy compared with that of the other Spanish normal-status 
regions. 

In our opinion, Catalonia continues to display a weak individual credit 
profile, with a deteriorated liquidity position and high reliance on smooth 
central government support for debt repayment purposes. Combined with these 
characteristics, the region's request to modify key institutional and 
financial aspects of its relationship with the central government raises 
uncertainties that we deem incompatible with an investment-grade rating. 

Specifically, we believe the proposed change in Catalonia's public finance 
regime could harm the coordination between the regional and national 
administrations needed for the smooth implementation of central government 
financial support, and weaken the willingness of the central government to 
provide support under certain scenarios. 

We base our opinion on our view that Catalonia's request to amend the 
institutional framework would single out and potentially improve Catalonia's 
position compared with other Spanish normal-status regions, at a time when all 
Spanish regions are facing strong budgetary pressures. Should Catalonia manage 
to increase its share of national revenues (and given that these revenues are 
contracting or stagnating due to the economic recession), the region's 
potential gains could be detrimental to other regions and/or government tiers. 
We therefore view Catalonia's request as politically sensitive and difficult 
to implement in the context of Spain's current economic environment. We also 
think that Catalonia has taken a strong political stance regarding the 
request, at a time when its own refinancing capacity is highly constrained. As 
a result, we believe the proposal could potentially lead to disagreements with 
the central government. It therefore challenges our previous expectation that 
government liquidity support would be predictable, flexible, and accompanied 
by smooth cooperation between both administrations. 

We have consequently lowered our long- and short-term ratings on Catalonia to 
'BB/B' from 'BBB-/A-3'.

Liquidity
We assess Catalonia's liquidity as "negative" as our criteria define this 
term. 

Without taking into account central government liquidity support, Catalonia's 
liquidity position is extremely tight. Credit lines are virtually exhausted, 
monthly internal cash generation is usually negative as the region posts 
fiscal deficits, and access to foreign sources of funding is closed. We 
estimate that the region should face EUR5.2 million in debt service until 
year-end 2012, and EUR8.8 billion in 2013.

However, we believe this is partly mitigated by central government liquidity 
support provided through legally established credit facilities. The central 
government financial agency Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO; 
BBB+/Negative/A-2) manages these facilities.

In the first half of 2012, Catalonia had access to ICO's credit lines to cover 
up to EUR2.0 billion of supplier debt in April. The region also accessed ICO's 
so-called "vencimientos" line, which was aimed at covering regional debt 
service with additional borrowings of EUR1.3 billion. The remaining funding 
needs until mid-year 2012 were partly covered through placements in the 
domestic bond market and the rolling over of debt positions with the Spanish 
banking system. ICO's vencimientos line expired at the end of June.

We understand that Catalonia has entered into an agreement with the Spanish 
banking system to roll over its domestic debt maturing in August. We believe 
Spanish banks will continue to roll over the majority of their loan exposures 
to Catalonia.

From September 2012 onward, the central government approved in July a 
permanent funding facility ("Fondo de Liquidez Autonomica" or FLA) to cover 
regional funding needs (that is, both fiscal deficits and debt repayment). On 
Aug. 28, 2012, Catalonia officially requested adherence to the FLA. We believe 
the system will be fully operational as of early September. 

Since April 2012, our liquidity analysis factors in the positive effects of 
the central government's liquidity support, as represented by the FLA. Should 
we stop taking this support into account we could lower our assessment of 
Catalonia's liquidity, which (assuming all else remains the same) could lead 
us to downgrade the region to 'B-' or below in accordance with our criteria 
(see "Outlook" section). This could happen if we see that central government 
liquidity support is weaker than we currently expect. In turn, this could 
occur if we see uncertainties regarding:

     -- The duration of the FLA. We currently understand that the FLA will be 
fully operational until the end of 2013 and assume it will be extended if 
necessary.
     -- The endowment of the FLA. We currently assume that the FLA will be 
endowed with enough funds to cover regional funding needs as necessary, and 
may be flexibly enlarged if necessary.
     -- The flexible and timely usage of the FLA or other mechanisms to cover 
unexpected needs, including rating triggers or domestic debt that isn't rolled 
over. 
     -- The smooth continuation of the FLA even in the case of noncompliance 
with fiscal targets. We are assuming that, in this case, the central 
government will put the region under national administration, instead of 
squeezing its liquidity position by hindering a smooth and flexible access to 
the FLA. If we see that the central government will hinder access to FLA as a 
tool to spur fiscal consolidation, we would lower our assessment of 
Catalonia's liquidity.
     -- The central government's ability to mitigate all the FLA's operational 
risks by allowing flexible use of the facility.


Recovery analysis
In accordance with our criteria ("Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning 
Recovery Ratings To International Local And Regional Governments' 
Speculative-Grade Debt," published Feb. 3, 2009), we have assigned a '4' 
recovery rating to Catalonia's debt issues, indicating our expectation of 
average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of payment default. 

We determine recoveries based on a hypothetical default scenario. This 
scenario is merely theoretical, and only serves the purpose of assigning a 
recovery rating. 

We believe any default would likely be idiosyncratic instead of systemic, as 
our criteria define these terms. This means that the financial stress would be 
specific to the region, and caused by the central government's decision not to 
support Catalonia in meeting its debt repayments. This scenario might be 
preceded by Catalonia's failure to comply with fiscal deficit targets, 
followed by a move from the central government to put Catalonia under national 
administration, and accompanied by strong and escalating political clashes 
between both administrations.

Outlook 
The negative outlook reflects the risk that Catalonia's credit profile could 
worsen if nascent tensions with the central government further increase. 

All other factors remaining the same and in accordance with our criteria, we 
could lower the rating by four notches (to 'B-' from 'BB') or more, if we see 
that the region's access to central government-sponsored liquidity mechanisms 
is jeopardized. We believe this could happen, for instance, if we anticipate 
that: 

     -- Catalonia's request to change its institutional framework will likely 
exacerbate political tensions with the central government to a breaking point; 
and
     -- Catalonia will not substantially reduce its fiscal deficit toward 
central government fiscal targets throughout our forecast horizon (2012-2013), 
and such potential noncompliance will spur conflict with the central 
government, as it increases the risk that Catalonia will be put under national 
administration. According to the Spanish stability law, a Spanish region could 
be gradually put under national administration if the central government 
believes it is unlikely that the region will comply with fiscal targets. 

We see no upgrade potential for Catalonia at this time.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 
Sept. 20, 2010
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Recovery Ratings To 
International Local And Regional Governments' Speculative-Grade Debt, Feb. 3, 
2009


Ratings List
Downgraded
                                        To                 From
Catalonia (Autonomous Community of)
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BB/Negative/B      BBB-/Negative/A-3

Catalonia (Autonomous Community of)
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 BBB-
   Recovery Rating                      4                    
 Short-Term Debt                        B                  A-3
 Commercial Paper                       B                  A-3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

