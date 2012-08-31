TEXT-S&P revises Harvest Operations outlook to negative

Overview -- We are revising our outlook on Harvest Operations Corp. to negative from stable. -- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the company. -- The '3' recovery rating on Harvest's senior unsecured debt is unchanged. -- We believe the increasing use of debt to bridge the expected negative free cash flow generation we are forecasting as the company proceeds with its upstream exploration and development plans will push its cash flow protection metrics outside the ranges we believe are appropriate for the 'BB-' rating. Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on its Calgary, Alta.-based exploration and production company Harvest Operations Corp. to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the company. The '3' recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is unchanged. Since Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC; A/Stable/--) acquired Harvest in 2010, our analysis has expected ongoing parental financial support to ensure debt levels remain fairly stable as Harvest pursues its upstream growth initiatives. The recent increase in the company's balance-sheet debt and our expectation of continued negative free cash flow generation will cause debt to increase further without continued financial support from its parent, KNOC. Although we believe Harvest will maintain access to various sources of external financing, specifically bank and public debt, the increasing use of debt to bridge the expected negative free cash flow generation we are forecasting as the company proceeds with its upstream exploration and development plans will push its cash flow protection metrics outside the ranges we believe are appropriate for the 'BB-' rating. Rationale The ratings on Harvest reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's below-average profitability, our expectations of negative free cash flow generation during our 2012-2013 forecast period, and the operational risks inherent in the company's strategy to transform its upstream portfolio from a largely mature conventional asset base to one focused on drill-bit-related reserves and production growth. In our view, somewhat offsetting these weaknesses are Harvest's upstream full-cycle cost profile, which compares favorably with that of its rating category peers; and the medium- and long-term growth prospects inherent in its existing conventional and oil sands resources. Harvest has operations in five core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin: southern, east-central, and western Alberta; northern Alberta and British Columbia; and southeast Saskatchewan. The company added a refining and marketing segment with the October 2006 acquisition of North Atlantic Refining Ltd. (NARL). Although we believe Harvest will remain a strategic component in KNOC's upstream medium-to-long-term growth objectives, we base our ratings on Harvest's stand-alone credit profile, with our view of KNOC's previous and prospective financial support incorporated in our assessment of the company's financial risk profile. Harvest's weak business risk profile reflects our opinion of the company's weak profitability metrics, its small-but-increasing upstream operations, and the risks associated with shifting its business focus to exploration and development of new assets (rather than exploiting mature fields). We believe Harvest's full-cycle cost profile partially offsets these weaknesses, and should ensure positive cash flow generation in a moderate hydrocarbon price environment. Although the company's downstream segment does not strengthen its overall credit profile due to the refining and marketing sector's inherent volatility, the NARL segment enhances Harvest's business diversification. Based on Standard & Poor's calculated adjusted reserves base for the company of 357.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), which includes its year-end total net proven reserves and probable bitumen reserves, we believe the company's upstream reserves portfolio, based on its size, product mix and quality, is consistent with those of its 'BB-' rated North American oil and gas peers. Although the company's historical reserves replacement track record reflected its mature asset base and acquisition focused growth strategy, we believe its reserve replacement performance could improve in the medium and long terms as the company increases its conventional exploration activity and proceeds with its multistage oil sands development projects. We believe KNOC will continue to expand its upstream portfolio through ongoing international acquisitions, so Harvest could represent a smaller portion of its parent's upstream portfolio in the future. Nevertheless, we believe KNOC will continue to view Harvest as an important component of its global upstream growth initiatives. In our opinion, the company's expertise in enhanced oil recovery and well workovers has contributed to strong operating efficiency and a competitive cost profile. As it shifts its focus to reserves and production growth from maintaining a stable production profile, there is some risk that its operating efficiency will deteriorate while it shifts from exploitation to an exploration strategy. We estimate Harvest's full-cycle unlevered break-even costs at June 30, 2012 (using depletion, depreciation and, amortization as a proxy for its finding and development costs) were about C$44.56 per boe, which compares favorably with the 'BB' peer group. Although the company's future upstream activities will include greater exploration initiatives and oil sands project developments, we believe its near-term upstream cost profile should remain marginally stronger than the 'BB-' rating might suggest. Despite having a good cost structure, we believe the company's profitability metrics, as measured by return on capital employed, is weak, due to its previous acquisition growth strategy. Furthermore, because recent capital investments have been largely allocated to acquiring undeveloped acreage, the timing differences between initial capital investment and cash flow generation further weakens near-term profitability metrics. Nevertheless, we believe Harvest's profitability could improve in the medium and long terms as it begins generating incremental operating cash flows from its upstream development projects. We believe the company's downstream segment enhances its business diversification; however, due to the refining and marketing segment's inherent volatility, we do not believe this business unit strengthens Harvest's overall credit profile. Although the company negotiated a new supply and off-take agreement for its feedstock supply and petroleum product sales in October 2011, NARL's realized margins continue to reflect general industry volatility. Nevertheless, with its medium sour feedstock requirements, the NARL refinery can provide some margin uplift to the company's medium and heavier crude production, which we view as a partial hedge for its upstream operations. In our opinion, Harvest's aggressive financial risk profile has weakened due to increasing balance sheet debt, and our expectation of continued negative free cash flow generation. Our cash flow forecasts incorporate our current hydrocarbon price assumptions for 2012-2014, assumed pricing and quality differentials, as well as general economic assumptions regarding inflation, foreign exchange and interest rates. We expect the company's required spending to achieve its reserves and production growth objectives to exceed our estimates of its operating cash flows during our forecast period, so we believe it will need external funding to achieve its growth objectives. With fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of 16.3% and debt-to-capital of 42.4% at June 30, 2012, we believe Harvest's financial metrics are weaker than our expectations for the 'BB-' rating. Our prospective analysis of the company's financial risk profile anticipates it using debt to bridge our forecast negative free cash flow generation; therefore, we believe financial metrics could weaken further. If Harvest's fully adjusted FFO-to-debt falls and remains below 15% through 2013, in our view, both its capital structure and cash flow adequacy ratios will move outside the ranges we believe are appropriate for the 'BB-' rating. Liquidity Having considered total sources of liquidity, which include our estimates of the company's operating cash flows, availability under its committed credit facility, as well as external refinancing of upcoming debt maturities, relative to our expectations of near-term spending requirements, Standard & Poor's assesses Harvest's liquidity as less than adequate. Using our hydrocarbon price assumptions for 2012-2014, we do not expect the company will generate sufficient cash flows to fully fund our estimates of its spending requirements. Our analysis assumes Harvest will first access its credit facility to partially fund its spending, and then access other sources of external financing to fund any remaining shortfall. Since there are no formal funding arrangements in place between the company and KNOC, we have not factored any additional incremental capital from the parent into our near-term liquidity assessment. Overall, we base our assessment of Harvest's liquidity on our assumption that there will be no cash resources available to it beyond what is necessary to fund its forecast spending. Recovery analysis Despite the significant recovery expected for the US$500 million senior unsecured debt, we have capped our recovery rating at '3', which is consistent with our recovery criteria for senior unsecured debt from issuers in the 'BB' category. Outlook The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's concern that KNOC's ongoing financial support will not keep pace with Harvest's negative free cash flow generation. We have assumed before that Harvest's financial risk profile would remain fairly stable, largely through ongoing financial support from parent KNOC as it proceeded with its organic growth initiatives. In our view, KNOC's equity support is a significant component in our assessment of Harvest's financial risk profile, with consistent on-going financial support needed to bridge the negative free cash flow generation we are expecting for the company during our forecast period. Since the second half of 2011, the company's cash flow protection metrics have been deteriorating due to increasing debt levels without an offsetting increase in operating cash flow. With fully adjusted FFO-to-debt at 16.3% at June 30, 2012, and our expectation of negative free cash flow generation in 2012 and 2013, as the company continues to pursue its conventional and oil sands growth projects, we are forecasting FFO-to-debt will weaken further during this period. We do not expect Harvest's growth projects to generate incremental production and cash flows before 2014, so we believe the company will be unable to improve its cash flow protection metrics without some form of financial support from its parent. If Harvest's fully adjusted FFO-to-debt falls below 15% in 2013, we would lower the ratings to 'B+'. Conversely, we would revise the outlook to stable if Harvest were able to strengthen its financial metrics, such that its fully adjusted FFO-to-debt moved back into the 20%-25% range. Any subsequent positive rating action would be contingent on Harvest's ability to expand its upstream operations while maintaining a competitive full-cycle cost profile and moderate cash flow protection measures. Specifically, if Harvest is able to improve its FFO-to-debt to 40% or higher, we could raise the ratings. 