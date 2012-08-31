TEXT-Fitch affirms AyT CGH Vital

Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ayt Colaterales Global Hipotecario, FTA Serie Ayt Colaterales Global Hipotecario Caja Vital 1 (Vital 1), a Spanish RMBS transaction originated by Caja de Ahorros de Vitoria y Alava (Caja Vital, not rated by Fitch), as follows: Class A (ES0312273081) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Off Rating Watch Negative (RWN); Outlook Negative Class B (ES0312273099) affirmed at 'Asf'; Off RWN; Outlook Stable Class C (ES0312273107) affirmed at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Negative Class D (ES0312273115) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Negative The affirmations reflect the asset performance which is in line with Fitch's expectations and the sufficient level of credit support available to the rated notes. Fitch placed the class A and B notes on RWN on 3 April 2012, following the downgrade of Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA; 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'). The bank acted as the account bank and was replaced on 17 July 2012 by Barclays Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1'). In line with the agency's structured finance counterparty criteria, Barclays Bank plc is deemed an eligible counterparty to support the current 'AA-sf' ratings of the class A notes, and as a result the agency has removed the notes from RWN. As of May 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months were low at 0.8% of the outstanding pool balance, up from 0.3% as of May 2011. Cumulative gross defaults, defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months, were at 0.7% of initial pool balance, all of which have been fully provisioned for using excess spread generated by the structure. Fitch expects excess spread to remain sufficient for provisioning purposes, with no reserve fund draws in the next 12-18 months. For this reason, the agency has affirmed the ratings of the notes. The reserve fund remains fully funded which combined with the sequential redemption, have contributed to an increase in the credit enhancement levels available to the notes, compared to those at close. The basis swap provider is Caja Vital, which is not a Fitch rated entity. This means that under Fitch's counterparty criteria for structured finance transactions, Caja Vital is not deemed eligible to support a note rating of 'AA-sf' and higher. In its analysis, Fitch did not give any credit to the basis swap agreement. Contact: Lead Surveillance Analyst Jiaxin Huang Analyst +44 20 3530 1572 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Surveillance Analyst Sanja Paic Director +44 20 3530 1282 Committee Chairperson Andrew Currie Managing Director +44 20 3530 1447 Media Relations: Mark Morley, London, Tel: +44 0203 530 1526, Email: mark.morley@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 06 August 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 07 June 2012; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain' dated 24 July 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, dated 30 May 2012 and Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. Criteria Regulatory Form NRSRO Terms Of Use Endorsement Policy Privacy Policy Code of Ethics Site Index Press Room Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. Home Ratings and Research Tools Products and Services Fitch Training