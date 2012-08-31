FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: no rating impact on Laender 40 from increased amount
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: no rating impact on Laender 40 from increased amount

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings says that there is no rating impact on Laender 40's
bonds, due 13 June 2022 following the EUR225m increase in the outstanding amount
to EUR1.725bn. The bonds' Long-term rating is 'AAA'.

Each state is liable for its individual share in the issue, and the increased
amount is divided between the participating states as follows:

State of Bremen: EUR35.25m
State of Hamburg: EUR35.25m
State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR30m
State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR35.25m
State of Saarland: EUR35.25m
State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR35.25m
State of Thueringen: EUR18.75m

Therefore, the new proceeds are divided between the participating states as
follows:

State of Bremen: EUR270.25m
State of Hamburg: EUR270.25m
State of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: EUR230m
State of Rheinland-Pfalz: EUR270.25m
State of Saarland: EUR270.25m
State of Schleswig-Holstein: EUR270.25m
State of Thueringen: EUR143.75m

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
