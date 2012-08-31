FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Willis Group Holding outlook to stable
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 4:35 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Willis Group Holding outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are revising our outlook on Willis Group Holding PLC to stable from 
positive.
     -- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'BBB-' counterparty credit 
rating, on Willis.
     -- The company's organic growth rate is lower than that of its global 
peers for first-half 2012 and we expect some margin compression for the full 
year.
     -- We believe that management's strategic initiatives to drive revenue 
growth will take longer to mature than previously expected.
     -- We expect Willis' business risk profile and prospective operating 
performance to continue to provide support to the ratings.

Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to 
stable from positive on Willis Group Holdings PLC. At the same time, Standard 
& Poor's affirmed its ratings, including its 'BBB-' counterparty credit 
rating, on Willis (see ratings list). 

Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the company will likely not meet 
our leverage and coverage expectations for upgrade during our outlook horizon. 
The company's organic growth rate was lower relative to those of its peers and 
there is likelihood of margin contraction in 2012 from relatively higher 
expense growth as compared to revenue growth. We revised the outlook on Willis 
to positive in 2011 predicated primarily on our expectations of meaningful 
improvements in the leverage profile and successful execution of its revenue 
and expense initiatives. Although we maintain a positive view of various 
initiatives to build a robust sales and operating platform, we believe those 
could take longer to mature than we previously thought.

For first-half 2012, organic revenue growth was 2%, mainly due to 6% organic 
growth in Willis' global segment and 3% growth in its international segment, 
although a 3% decline in North America offset this. The organic growth rate 
was lower than that of its competitors, who have reported positive growth in 
North America, especially in view of tailwinds from firming rates in the 
property and casualty insurance sector. We expected some adverse impact from 
the Loan Protector business. However, lower commissions due to negative 
pressure on compensation structures from healthcare insurers, lower sales in 
the surety business related to the construction sector, and reduced exposure 
offsetting the increase in property-casualty rates further affected its growth 
rate in North America, which the company was unable to cover through new 
business. Further, negative growth in its U.K. market and slower growth in 
some of the major countries of continental Europe due to continuing economic 
concerns affected the international segment as well. We believe that 
management's strategic and operational initiatives in recent years to increase 
organic growth will take longer to mature than previously expected. Therefore, 
we expect growth to remain challenged in 2012, although we expect it to 
recover somewhat in second-half 2012. Higher growth is possible in 2013, but 
operational and macroeconomic challenges could persist. 

Adjusted operating expense growth in first-half 2012 was 3.3% (excluding 
foreign exchange), exceeding that of revenue growth resulting in margin 
compression. The adjusted EBITDA margin  was 31.9%, compared with 32.8% a year 
earlier. The decline would be higher if we were to adjust for foreign 
exchange. For 2012, we expect that increased amortization of cash retention 
awards, increased investments in technology, increases in salaries and 
benefits, and investment in new producers would drag earnings despite the 
savings from the 2011 operational review. Due to lower revenue growth 
expectations and expense growth that is likely to exceed revenue growth, 
margin contraction is likely, which could result in pressure on leverage. We 
do not expect margin expansion until at least late 2013. Furthermore, we do 
not expect any significant pay-down of debt other than a $12 million principal 
payment under the amortization schedule of its term loan and $50 million in 
principal outstanding under its revolving credit facility, which the company 
uses primarily for liquidity purposes. Adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted 
EBITDA was 3.3x as of June 30, 2012. Given our earnings expectations and no 
expectation for any meaningful reduction in debt outstanding, leverage would 
likely not meet our expectations for an upgrade in the near term.

We base the counterparty credit rating on Willis on what we view as the 
company's good and enhanced market position, especially in the U.S. following 
the Hilb, Rogal & Hobbs Co. acquisition; Willis' strong sales culture, which 
is enforced by strong management, that helps steer its organic growth platform 
and good operating margins. Partially offsetting these strengths, in our view, 
are the company's lack of earnings diversification relative to global broker 
peers, lending itself to greater susceptibility to underwriting cycles; a 
moderately leveraged financial risk profile; potential regulatory and 
litigation risks; and execution risks related to its strategic and operational 
initiatives. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of Willis' ability to maintain its global 
franchise as third-largest broker, its ability to generate robust operating 
earnings, and a disciplined financial risk tolerance relative to few years 
ago. Standard & Poor's expects organic growth in 2012 to be in the 2%-3% range 
and in the 3%-4% range for 2013, helped by rate improvement in certain 
property and casualty segments, higher retention levels, a fine-tuned sales 
strategy to drive better market penetration, and expansion in international 
markets despite adverse economic conditions. In addition, we expect some 
margin compression in 2012 due to higher operating costs relative to revenue 
growth, despite the benefit of cost savings from the 2011 operational review. 
Nevertheless, we expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the 23%-25% range 
and adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted EBITDA below 3.5x for both 2012 and 
2013. 

We could raise the rating one notch in the next two years if Willis' financial 
risk profile improves as a result of disciplined financial risk tolerance (as 
demonstrated by adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted-EBITDA of less than 
3.0x and adjusted EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of greater than 5.5x, which we 
believe could be sustainable); and successful execution of its revenue and 
expense initiatives to build its competitive position and maintain its 
industry-leading operating margins. However, the company's increased use of 
debt leverage as well as general operational, legal, and regulatory risks 
could potentially constrain any positive rating action. The ratings could face 
pressure if, in our view, Willis' competitive position weakens because of 
erosion in its market share or brand recognition due to any reason including 
execution risk from strategic initiatives; if financial risk tolerance 
increases materially, leading to an increase in debt leverage beyond our 
expectations (adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted EBITDA increasing to 
about 4x or higher or adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage deteriorating to 
less than 4x); if liquidity is constrained materially; or if operating 
performance deteriorates, resulting in significant margin contraction with no 
near-term outlook for improvement. Further pressure on the ratings could 
result if regulatory or legal risks amplify, such as material adverse 
settlements putting pressure on Willis' business risk or financial risk 
profile.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Specialty: U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008

Ratings List
Outlook Revised To Stable
                                        To                 From
Willis Group Holdings PLC
 Counterparty credit rating             BBB-/Stable/--     BBB-/Positive/--

Ratings Affirmed
Willis Group Holdings PLC
Willis North America Inc.
 Senior unsecured debt                  BBB-

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.