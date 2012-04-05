TEXT-S&P revises Celanese Holdings outlook to positive

Overview -- U.S. chemical producer Celanese US Holdings LLC has demonstrated good operating performance and stronger-than-expected credit metrics. -- We are revising our outlook on Celanese to positive from stable. At the same time, we are affirming our ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit, on the company. -- The positive outlook reflects our opinion that, if operating performance remains strong and management continues to pursue a disciplined financial policy, we could raise the ratings by the end of 2012. Rating Action On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Dallas-based Celanese US Holdings LLC to positive from stable. We also affirmed all of our ratings, including the 'BB' corporate credit rating, on the company. We are maintaining our '1' recovery rating for the senior secured debt obligations, indicating our expectation of a very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of payment default. Also, we are maintaining our '5' recovery rating for both tranches of the unsecured notes, indicating our expectation of a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of payment default. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the good operating performance at Celanese and the possibility that, if it continues to maintain moderate financial policies, we could raise our ratings on the company by the end of 2012. Earnings growth and debt reduction have supported improved credit measures with funds from operations (FFO) to total debt at 27% as of Dec. 31, 2011. Accordingly, we have revised our financial risk profile assessment of the firm to "significant" from "aggressive". The ratings on Celanese, a subsidiary of Celanese Corp., reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" partially offset by a financial risk profile we view as "significant". The company is a leading global producer of diverse commodity and manufacturing chemicals in a cyclical and highly competitive industry. However, the relative stability of operating profits reflects the strength of Celanese's competitive positions. Solid internal funds generation enhances the company's flexibility to make bolt-on acquisitions and capital investments to achieve growth. With annual revenues of about $6.7 billion, Celanese ranks as No. 1 or 2 by global sales for many of its products. It has broad product diversity, balanced end-market positions, and an earnings base distributed across North America, Europe, and Asia. Still, its results remain subject to general economic activity, as well as the cyclicality of certain industries it serves, particularly automotive, electrical, and construction. Celanese also generates a significant portion of its consolidated earnings from its acetyls intermediates business, which consists primarily of products with commodity-like characteristics. However, the company's market share and expansion into downstream products lessens cyclicality compared with producers of other commodity chemicals with more fragmented competition. Operating performance improved in 2011 over the corresponding period in 2010, supported by price increases to recover higher raw material costs--particularly in the acetyl intermediates, consumer specialties, and industrial specialties segments. Overall sales volumes declined 1% in 2011 from 2010, with volume growth in the advanced engineered materials and industrial specialties segments offset by volume declines in other segments. Consolidated EBITDA margins are currently about 16%, and the company has taken restructuring actions including closing certain production facilities and reducing its overall fixed-cost structure. Celanese's acetyls intermediates unit is the No. 1 global producer of acetic acid and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM). The top two players in the acetic acid industry have more than 50% of the market, and demand growth is generally GDP plus 1% to 2%. The VAM product category is similarly attractive--the top four players control more than 50% of the market, and demand growth is slightly above GDP. Celanese's technology provides it with a good cost advantage (creating a barrier to competitive entry). Further advancing this competitive advantage is the company's investment in its state-of-the-art facility in Nanjing, China, which began operating in 2007, expanding its already extensive presence in the higher-growth Asia region. Celanese also has a leading position in the production of acetate tow for cigarette filter applications--a steadily profitable business that has become a source of dividends from its ventures in China. The high-operating-margin advanced engineered materials segment supplies technical polymers (niche specialty plastics) used in a wide range of applications in the automotive and electronic sectors, as well as other consumer and industrial goods. Improved earnings and debt reduction have supported better credit measures, with FFO to total debt at about 27% as of Dec. 31, 2011, versus 18.5% a year earlier. Our debt calculations capitalize operating leases and include unfunded pension and postretirement benefit obligations. We view an FFO to total debt ratio of 20% on average as appropriate for the ratings. The excess cash on Celanese's balance sheet should provide cushion for acquisitions and growth-related investments. In March 2012, Celanese received key government approvals necessary to proceed with its previously announced plans to modify and enhance its existing integrated acetyl facility in China to produce ethanol for industrial uses. The company expects the unit, based on the Celanese TCX(r) ethanol process technology to begin production in mid-2013. Celanese also plans to construct one or possibly two greenfield ethanol units in China for the production of ethanol for industrial uses, and expects its initial investment to be $300 million per unit (to be spread over three years) with capacity of 400,000 tons per year per unit. As part of its longer-term strategy, Celanese is also exploring opportunities to utilize the technology to produce liquid fuel for transportation. Liquidity We deem the company's liquidity to be "strong" based on its ample liquidity via its substantial cash balances, solid free cash generation, and availability under its revolving credit facility. As of year-end 2011, Celanese had $682 million in cash, full availability under its $600 million revolving credit facility due 2015, and $154 million in availability under the $228 million credit-linked revolving credit facility. Other relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile include: -- We believe that sources of liquidity over the next year will exceed its uses by 1.5x or more; -- Net sources and covenant cushions should be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA or a 25% increase in debt; and -- The company benefits from strong access to capital markets and it could likely absorb low-probability shocks, based on positive cash flows from operations and available liquidity. We expect capital expenditures to be around $350 million to $400 million in 2012, and capital spending on its ethanol capacity will be spread out over the next several years. We believe Celanese likely will use its free cash for bolt-on acquisitions, organic growth and expansion opportunities, debt reduction, and limited share repurchases. Debt maturities are manageable, with limited maturities until 2015 when the revolving credit facility expires. The first-lien senior secured facility covenant requires the company's first-lien senior secured leverage ratio to be less than 3.9x when any amount is outstanding under the revolving credit facility. We expect the company to maintain reasonable cushion with respect to covenant compliance under the credit agreement. We expect Celanese to contribute about $100 million to $125 million (in excess of the pension expense) to its defined benefit pension plans in 2012. Its unfunded pension obligations are significant at $1.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. The company's other postretirement benefit obligations were unfunded at $281 million as of year-end 2011. Recovery analysis For the detailed recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Celanese, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the company's above-par credit metrics, and our expectation of continued earnings growth over the next couple of years. Given its ongoing product innovation, geographic diversity, and efforts to boost productivity, we believe that Celanese can maintain its strong internal cash generation. We do not expect the company to make significant share repurchases or large acquisitions. We could raise the long-term ratings by one notch during the next several quarters if earnings and cash flow continue to increase, so that Celanese can preserve an FFO to total debt of 25% to 30% on a sustained basis. This could happen if the firm maintains debt near current levels while achieving annual top-line growth of 5% to 10% and operating profit margins at their current 16%. On the other hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if FFO to total debt declines to less than 20% as a result of weaker end-market demand, greater-than-expected shareholder-friendly activity, or any large debt-financed acquisitions. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Celanese US Holdings LLC CNA Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Celanese US Holdings LLC Senior Secured BBB- Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured BB- Recovery Rating 5 Celanese Americas LLC Senior Secured BBB- Recovery Rating 1