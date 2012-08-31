TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Aug 31 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 5 basis points (bps) to 205 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 2 bps to 644 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads widened by 5 bps each to 136 bps, 175 bps, and 251 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread widened by 3 bps to 442 bps, the 'B' spread widened by 1 bp to 671 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 5 bps to 1,069 bps. By industry, financial institutions, utilities, and telecommunications expanded by 5 bps each to 288 bps, 213 bps, and 317 bps, respectively. Banks and industrials expanded by 4 bps each to 298 bps and 292 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 213 bps and its five-year moving average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 687 bps and its five-year moving average of 749 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.