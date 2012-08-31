FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Infinity Premier rating unaffected by postponed sale
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Infinity Premier rating unaffected by postponed sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Infinity Premier Insurance Co. (A/Watch Neg/--) are not affected by the
postponement of its sale closing. We placed Infinity Premier Insurance Co. on
CreditWatch with negative implications on May 31, 2012, after its parent
company, Infinity Insurance Co., entered into an agreement to sell it to
NationsBuilders Insurance Services Inc. (see Infinity Premier Insurance Co.
Placed on CreditWatch Negative After Parent Agrees To Sell It, published May 31,
2012, on RatingsDirect). We expect this transaction to close within the next
couple of months, and will resolve the CreditWatch status of the ratings upon
the closing of the transaction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
