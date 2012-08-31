FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts American Achievement Corp's rating to 'B-'
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 6:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts American Achievement Corp's rating to 'B-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- We expect continued deterioration in operating trends to cause 
U.S.-based school memorabilia company American Achievement Corp.'s credit 
metrics to weaken further over the near term.
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to 'B-' from 'B'. The 
rating outlook is stable.
     -- The downgrade reflects our expectation that weak economic conditions 
will cause continued pressure on revenue and EBITDA over the near term, 
resulting in weaker credit metrics.

Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Austin, Texas-based American Achievement Corp. to 'B-' from 
'B'. We lowered our existing issue-level rating on the company's senior 
secured second-lien notes due 2016 to 'B-'. The recovery rating remains '4', 
indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for noteholders in 
the event of a payment default. 

Rationale
The downgrade to 'B-' reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation 
that American Achievement's ongoing unfavorable revenue trends will continue 
to pressure EBITDA and discretionary cash flow, drive leverage higher, and 
could further weaken its already thin interest coverage, especially if the 
company needs to access its revolving credit facility to fund the business. We 
characterize the company's business risk profile as "weak" (according to our 
criteria) because of its focus on a single line of business in the niche 
market for yearbooks, class rings, and other graduation-related products, and 
weaker demand for its products in a protracted soft economy. We continue to 
assess the company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" because of 
its high debt to EBITDA and weak interest coverage. 

American Achievement is a major manufacturer and supplier of yearbooks, class 
rings, and graduation products (known as school-affinity products), as well as 
recognition products. The school affinity-related product market is a mature 
business with relatively high barriers to entry. American Achievement is a 
second-tier player in this niche business because of its existing 
relationships with customers and strong product offerings. It is one-fourth 
the size, based on EBITDA, of the market leader, Visant Corp. Typically, 
because of students' strong emotional ties with their schools and with fellow 
students, and tradition-based timing of ring and yearbook buying, purchase 
rates by students are fairly stable. Nevertheless, we believe its operations 
are vulnerable to weakness in the economy and to historically high gold 
prices, causing a shift by consumers to lower-priced metals for jewelry and 
affinity products. A major portion of the company's revenues and EBITDA are 
seasonal and tied to the U.S. academic year, and could face increased pressure 
given the current weak economy.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect that for the fiscal year ended Aug. 
31, 2013, revenue and EBITDA will decline at flat- to mid-single-digit 
percentage rates, respectively, reflecting lower volumes resulting from 
continued weakness in consumer discretionary spending. We expect the EBITDA 
margin to remain relatively flat or possibly decline modestly in 2013 from the 
current levels, based on product development costs that are partially offset 
by the consumer shift to nontraditional low-cost (but higher-margin) rings. 
Longer term, we see moderate growth trends in revenue and EBITDA subject to 
economic conditions improving and go price pressure eases.

For the third fiscal quarter, operating performance was broadly in line with 
our expectations. Revenue declined 3.5% while EBITDA modestly increased. This 
reflected soft revenues in yearbooks and high school rings, partly offset by 
increases in college ring revenues because of higher gold costs. EBITDA 
increased on cost-reduction efforts, despite top line pressure. For the 12 
months ended May. 26, 2012, American Achievement's EBITDA margin was 19.3%, up 
from 18.5% one year ago, because of revenue declines and higher gold costs.

For the 12 months ended May. 26, 2012, lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was very 
high at 7.6x, down from 7.9x one year ago, because of relatively flat EBITDA. 
This ratio is consistent with our indicative leverage threshold for a highly 
leveraged financial profile of greater than 5x. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of 
interest was thin at 1.2x for the period because of flat EBITDA. We expect 
lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA to remain near 8x in fiscal 2013 because of 
further revenue declines and flat- to modest-EBTIDA declines. We also expect 
EBITDA coverage of interest to remain weak, in the low-1x area in fiscal 2013. 
Discretionary cash flow for the 12 months ended May 26, 2012, was modestly 
positive. In fiscal 2013 we expect discretionary cash flow to be modestly 
positive, but discretionary cash flow could swing negative if operating trends 
weaken. Negative discretionary cash flow prompting the company to increase its 
revolving credit borrowings, would bring further pressure on interest coverage.

Liquidity
In our view, American Achievement has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs 
over the next 12 to 18 months. Our assessment of the company's liquidity 
profile incorporates the following:
     -- We expect sources of liquidity (including cash and availability under 
the revolving credit facility) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed uses by 
1.2x or more.
     -- We expect the net sources of liquidity to be positive even with a 15% 
to 20% or more drop in EBITDA over the next 12 months. Debt maturities over 
the next 12 months are minimal.
     -- We estimate the company would continue to maintain an adequate cushion 
with its financial covenants, even if EBITDA decreases by 15% to 20%. 

American Achievement's liquidity sources include cash balances of $5.5 million 
and $29.1 million of availability under its $54.75 million revolving credit 
facility as of May. 26, 2012. Uses of cash include capital expenditures of 
approximately $10 million and manageable working capital needs in fiscal 2013. 
We believe conversion of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow will remain 
minimal over the intermediate term, given the higher interest costs resulting 
from the 2010 refinancing. Under our base-case assumptions, we expect slightly 
positive discretionary cash flow, about $5 million, in fiscal 2013. The 
company's earliest maturity is in 2015, when the revolving credit facility 
matures, followed by the senior secured notes in 2016.

The company's maximum first-lien senior debt leverage covenant applies to the 
outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility. The first-lien net 
leverage ratio was 0.14x compared with a maximum of 1.5x at May 26, 2012 
providing the company with a meaningful cushion against its covenant. We 
expect it to continue maintaining adequate headroom against its covenant over 
the next 12 to 18 months.

Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on American Achievement reflects our expectation of 
continued pressure on revenue and profitability and our expectation that 
liquidity will remain adequate over the near term. We could lower our rating 
if escalating pressures from rising gold prices and a flagging economy lead to 
EBITDA declines, depleting the company's liquidity and resulting in negative 
discretionary cash flow. Although unlikely over the near term, we could raise 
the rating if operating trends reverse with an easing of economic pressures, 
resulting in sustainable revenue and EBITDA growth, and if we become convinced 
that the company will generate positive discretionary cash flow over the 
intermediate term while reducing adjusted debt leverage below 7x.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For 
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
American Achievement Corp.
AAC Group Holding Corp.

Downgraded; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Corporate Credit Rating                 B-/Stable/--       B/Negative/--

American Achievement Corp.
Senior Secured                          B-                 B 
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
