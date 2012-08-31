FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Sagicor Life Inc ratings
August 31, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Sagicor Life Inc ratings

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Barbados-based insurer Sagicor Group's earnings and capital adequacy 
have improved in the first half of 2012. 
     -- We have concluded that the downgrade of Barbados has no material 
impact on the company's capitalization, earnings, and competitive position. 
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' financial strength and counterparty credit 
ratings on Sagicor Life and our 'BB+' senior unsecured rating on Sagicor 
Finance Ltd.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Sagicor Group's 
capital adequacy will remain under pressure due to the negative outlook on 
Jamaica.

Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' 
financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Sagicor Life Inc. At the 
same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' rating on Sagicor Finance Ltd.'s $150 
million, 10-year senior unsecured obligations. The outlook on all ratings 
remains negative. 

Rationale
The ratings on Sagicor Group reflect its good competitive position in the 
Caribbean life insurance market, its diversified business portfolio by product 
and geography, and its good capitalization levels. The negative factors are 
the group's high business concentration in countries with speculative-grade 
sovereign ratings, and high earnings volatility due to property catastrophe 
losses. 

The rating on Sagicor Finance Ltd.'s $150 million, 10-year senior unsecured 
obligations is one notch below the ratings on Sagicor Life Inc., reflecting 
the subordination of this debt to policyholders' obligations. Sagicor 
Financial Corp. and Sagicor Life Inc. guarantee this debt.

Sagicor Group is the dominant insurance group in the Caribbean, with leading 
positions in the Barbados and Jamaican insurance markets through Sagicor Life 
Inc. and Sagicor Life Jamaica, respectively. The group has been operating in 
the Caribbean insurance market since 1840, and currently operates in 22 
countries in the Caribbean, Latin America, the U.S. and the U.K. In 2011, the 
company wrote $1.2 billion in premiums based on an equity base of $766 million 
(per our calculations that include $578 million of common shareholders' equity 
and $188 million in minority interests in subsidiaries). Sagicor Group offers 
a wide range of products and services including life and health insurance, 
annuities and pensions, property and casualty insurance, asset management, 
investment and merchant banking, securities brokerage, mutual funds and real 
estate development. However, its core products are life, group health, and 
annuities.

Sagicor Group has high business concentration in Barbados (BB+/Stable/B) and 
Jamaica (B-/Negative/B), revenues from which represented about 10% and 30%, 
respectively, of its total revenue in 2011 (10% and 15%, respectively, if 
minority interest in Sagicor Life Jamaica is excluded). In addition, the 
group's assets in Barbados represented about 14% and in Jamaica 30% of its 
total assets as the end of 2011 (14% and 15%, respectively, if minority 
interest in Sagicor Life Jamaica is excluded). 
 
Even though Sagicor Group is based in Barbados and we have downgraded the 
sovereign to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', we have concluded that this rating action has 
no material impact on the ratings on Sagicor, as only 10% of its revenues and 
14% of its assets are in Barbados. The group's average credit quality of the 
fixed-income portfolio remains at the investment-grade level even after the 
downgrade of Barbados. However, if we downgrade Jamaica, the average credit 
quality of the group's fixed-income portfolio will deteriorate to a 
speculative-grade average credit quality due to the substantial share that 
Jamaica's bonds represent in the group's total fixed-income portfolio. The 
potential downgrade of Jamaica would also have a negative impact the group's 
capital adequacy, per our capital model. 

The regulatory constraints limit the group's ability to invest outside of 
geographic jurisdictions of its operating insurance companies. As a result, 
the majority of the group's investment is in speculative-grade bonds, the bulk 
of which are Caribbean sovereign bonds. Sagicor Group seeks to invest in 
investment-grade regional bonds; if it's unable to do so, it will invest in 
sovereign debt that matches its insurance liabilities.

The group's operating performance weakened in 2011 and 2010 due to the 
extremely large property catastrophe losses and disappointing operating 
performance in auto insurance at Sagicor at Lloyd's, a U.K. subsidiary. As a 
result in 2011, management decided to change its strategy at Sagicor at 
Lloyd's by exiting the direct motor and property treaty reinsurance businesses 
and continue operating in direct property, accident & health, and liability 
lines of businesses, which should lessen its exposure to property catastrophe 
business. Its net income, excluding Sagicor at Lloyd's, rose to $65.2 million 
in 2011 from $54.7 million in 2010; however if this subsidiary's income is 
included, reported net income was $31.8 million in 2011 and $41.6 million in 
2010, reflecting Sagicor at Lloyd's drag on the group for those years. For the 
first six months of 2012, Sagicor had a net income of $24 million, 
substantially up from $11 million in the same period of 2011, due to lower 
property catastrophe losses in its international insurance portfolio.  

As of June 30, 2012, the group has good capital adequacy, as measured by our 
capital model. However, the group still has substantial credit risk and market 
exposure associated with its investment portfolio. 

Outlook
The outlook is negative, reflecting a one in three chance that we could lower 
ratings by one notch within the next 12 months. This is due to the 
vulnerability of Sagicor's capital and fixed-income portfolio to the potential 
downgrade of Jamaica. 

We expect Sagicor to maintain its good competitive position in the Caribbean, 
especially in Barbados, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago. In 2012, we expect 
gross premium volume to increase by about 10% mostly driven by individual life 
insurance products. We do not expect any expansion/growth in the group's 
property and casualty business as it's trying to reduce its exposure to this 
business and focus on traditional life insurance. In 2012, we expect the 
return on revenue (ROR; excluding realized gains/losses on investments) to be 
in the mid-single digits and the return on assets (ROA) to be about 1%. For 
2013, we expect some improvement in the operating performance with ROR of 
4%-8% and ROA of 1%-2%, reflecting lower property and casualty claims and 
property catastrophe losses. We expect financial leverage to remain below 30% 
on a consolidated level with fixed charge coverage of 3x-5x. 

If we don't downgrade Jamaica, we expect Sagicor's capitalization to remain 
good based on improved earnings and reduced catastrophe exposure. However, if 
we downgrade the sovereign of Jamaica, the group's capital adequacy will be 
substantially lower what we typically expect for the current ratings level and 
the credit quality of its fixed-income portfolio will decrease substantially, 
resulting in a one-notch downgrade of Sagicor. Also, any significant growth of 
its operations in countries with speculative-grade sovereign ratings will 
trigger an immediate review of ratings on the group. We currently do not 
expect to raise the ratings on Sagicor mostly due to the high credit and 
market risk stemming from its investment portfolio.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Standard & Poor's GAAP/IFRS Capital Model Version 3.0, July 8, 2010
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010
     -- Factoring Country Risk Into Insurer Financial Strength Ratings, Feb. 
11, 2003

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Sagicor Life Inc.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Negative/--   
 Financial Strength Rating
  Local Currency                        BBB-/Negative/--   

Sagicor Finance Ltd.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB+                

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

