TEXT-S&P affirms Sagicor Life Inc ratings

Overview -- Barbados-based insurer Sagicor Group's earnings and capital adequacy have improved in the first half of 2012. -- We have concluded that the downgrade of Barbados has no material impact on the company's capitalization, earnings, and competitive position. -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Sagicor Life and our 'BB+' senior unsecured rating on Sagicor Finance Ltd. -- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Sagicor Group's capital adequacy will remain under pressure due to the negative outlook on Jamaica. Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' financial strength and counterparty credit ratings on Sagicor Life Inc. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' rating on Sagicor Finance Ltd.'s $150 million, 10-year senior unsecured obligations. The outlook on all ratings remains negative. Rationale The ratings on Sagicor Group reflect its good competitive position in the Caribbean life insurance market, its diversified business portfolio by product and geography, and its good capitalization levels. The negative factors are the group's high business concentration in countries with speculative-grade sovereign ratings, and high earnings volatility due to property catastrophe losses. The rating on Sagicor Finance Ltd.'s $150 million, 10-year senior unsecured obligations is one notch below the ratings on Sagicor Life Inc., reflecting the subordination of this debt to policyholders' obligations. Sagicor Financial Corp. and Sagicor Life Inc. guarantee this debt. Sagicor Group is the dominant insurance group in the Caribbean, with leading positions in the Barbados and Jamaican insurance markets through Sagicor Life Inc. and Sagicor Life Jamaica, respectively. The group has been operating in the Caribbean insurance market since 1840, and currently operates in 22 countries in the Caribbean, Latin America, the U.S. and the U.K. In 2011, the company wrote $1.2 billion in premiums based on an equity base of $766 million (per our calculations that include $578 million of common shareholders' equity and $188 million in minority interests in subsidiaries). Sagicor Group offers a wide range of products and services including life and health insurance, annuities and pensions, property and casualty insurance, asset management, investment and merchant banking, securities brokerage, mutual funds and real estate development. However, its core products are life, group health, and annuities. Sagicor Group has high business concentration in Barbados (BB+/Stable/B) and Jamaica (B-/Negative/B), revenues from which represented about 10% and 30%, respectively, of its total revenue in 2011 (10% and 15%, respectively, if minority interest in Sagicor Life Jamaica is excluded). In addition, the group's assets in Barbados represented about 14% and in Jamaica 30% of its total assets as the end of 2011 (14% and 15%, respectively, if minority interest in Sagicor Life Jamaica is excluded). Even though Sagicor Group is based in Barbados and we have downgraded the sovereign to 'BB+' from 'BBB-', we have concluded that this rating action has no material impact on the ratings on Sagicor, as only 10% of its revenues and 14% of its assets are in Barbados. The group's average credit quality of the fixed-income portfolio remains at the investment-grade level even after the downgrade of Barbados. However, if we downgrade Jamaica, the average credit quality of the group's fixed-income portfolio will deteriorate to a speculative-grade average credit quality due to the substantial share that Jamaica's bonds represent in the group's total fixed-income portfolio. The potential downgrade of Jamaica would also have a negative impact the group's capital adequacy, per our capital model. The regulatory constraints limit the group's ability to invest outside of geographic jurisdictions of its operating insurance companies. As a result, the majority of the group's investment is in speculative-grade bonds, the bulk of which are Caribbean sovereign bonds. Sagicor Group seeks to invest in investment-grade regional bonds; if it's unable to do so, it will invest in sovereign debt that matches its insurance liabilities. The group's operating performance weakened in 2011 and 2010 due to the extremely large property catastrophe losses and disappointing operating performance in auto insurance at Sagicor at Lloyd's, a U.K. subsidiary. As a result in 2011, management decided to change its strategy at Sagicor at Lloyd's by exiting the direct motor and property treaty reinsurance businesses and continue operating in direct property, accident & health, and liability lines of businesses, which should lessen its exposure to property catastrophe business. Its net income, excluding Sagicor at Lloyd's, rose to $65.2 million in 2011 from $54.7 million in 2010; however if this subsidiary's income is included, reported net income was $31.8 million in 2011 and $41.6 million in 2010, reflecting Sagicor at Lloyd's drag on the group for those years. For the first six months of 2012, Sagicor had a net income of $24 million, substantially up from $11 million in the same period of 2011, due to lower property catastrophe losses in its international insurance portfolio. As of June 30, 2012, the group has good capital adequacy, as measured by our capital model. However, the group still has substantial credit risk and market exposure associated with its investment portfolio. Outlook The outlook is negative, reflecting a one in three chance that we could lower ratings by one notch within the next 12 months. This is due to the vulnerability of Sagicor's capital and fixed-income portfolio to the potential downgrade of Jamaica. We expect Sagicor to maintain its good competitive position in the Caribbean, especially in Barbados, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago. In 2012, we expect gross premium volume to increase by about 10% mostly driven by individual life insurance products. We do not expect any expansion/growth in the group's property and casualty business as it's trying to reduce its exposure to this business and focus on traditional life insurance. In 2012, we expect the return on revenue (ROR; excluding realized gains/losses on investments) to be in the mid-single digits and the return on assets (ROA) to be about 1%. For 2013, we expect some improvement in the operating performance with ROR of 4%-8% and ROA of 1%-2%, reflecting lower property and casualty claims and property catastrophe losses. We expect financial leverage to remain below 30% on a consolidated level with fixed charge coverage of 3x-5x. If we don't downgrade Jamaica, we expect Sagicor's capitalization to remain good based on improved earnings and reduced catastrophe exposure. We do not expect any expansion/growth in the group's property and casualty business as it's trying to reduce its exposure to this business and focus on traditional life insurance. In 2012, we expect the return on revenue (ROR; excluding realized gains/losses on investments) to be in the mid-single digits and the return on assets (ROA) to be about 1%. For 2013, we expect some improvement in the operating performance with ROR of 4%-8% and ROA of 1%-2%, reflecting lower property and casualty claims and property catastrophe losses. We expect financial leverage to remain below 30% on a consolidated level with fixed charge coverage of 3x-5x. If we don't downgrade Jamaica, we expect Sagicor's capitalization to remain good based on improved earnings and reduced catastrophe exposure. However, if we downgrade the sovereign of Jamaica, the group's capital adequacy will be substantially lower what we typically expect for the current ratings level and the credit quality of its fixed-income portfolio will decrease substantially, resulting in a one-notch downgrade of Sagicor. Also, any significant growth of its operations in countries with speculative-grade sovereign ratings will trigger an immediate review of ratings on the group. We currently do not expect to raise the ratings on Sagicor mostly due to the high credit and market risk stemming from its investment portfolio. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Sagicor Life Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/-- Financial Strength Rating Local Currency BBB-/Negative/-- Sagicor Finance Ltd. Senior Unsecured BB+