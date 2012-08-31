FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Banco de Credito e Inversiones notes
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 31, 2012 / 7:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Banco de Credito e Inversiones notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Aug 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' debt rating to
Banco de Credito e Inversines' (BCI; A/Stable/A-1) $500 million senior unsecured
notes.

The rating on the notes is the same as the long-term issuer credit rating on 
the bank, reflecting our view that the notes will rank pari passu with the 
bank's other senior unsecured debt. The proposed notes will be BCI's direct, 
unsecured, unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations. The bank plans to 
use the proceeds for general banking purposes.

Our ratings on BCI reflect its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital 
and earnings, "adequate" risk position, and "adequate" funding and liquidity 
compared with other banks in the Chilean financial system (as our criteria 
define the terms). The issuer credit rating is one notch higher than the 
bank's stand- alone credit profile of 'a-', and reflects our view of a 
moderately high likelihood of government support, based on BCI's "high" 
systemic importance in Chile and our assessment of the government as 
"supportive" of its financial system.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BCI will maintain its strong 
competitive position in the Chilean financial system, with a market share of 
at least 12%. We believe that the bank will sustain its healthy asset quality, 
"adequate" liquidity, and "adequate" capitalization and earnings generation 
during the next two years. A strengthening of the bank's capital, resulting in 
a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of more than 10%, could have positive 
rating implications. On the other hand, a reduction in the bank's market 
position or its RAC ratio falling to less than 7% would result in a downgrade. 
A liquidity shortage might also lead to a negative rating action. For a 
complete credit rational on BCI, see "Banco de Credito e Inversiones 
Short-Term Rating Raised To 'A-1' From 'A-2', Outlook Stable," published June 
18, 2012.



RELATED RESEARCH & CRITERIA
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011


RATINGS LIST

Banco de Credito e Inversines
  Issuer credit rating            A/Stable/A-1

Rating Assigned

Banco de Credito e Inversines
  $500M sr unsec notes            A

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.