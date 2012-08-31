FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch on Spring Nextel Corp
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 7:20 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch on Spring Nextel Corp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings has received numerous questions from investors
regarding Sprint Nextel Corp. (Sprint Nextel) particularly within the past year,
as the company continues the attempt to turn around its operating and financial
performance. 

The evolution of Sprint Nextel's capital structure is a good example of how a 
capital structure becomes significantly more complex as the credit profile 
deteriorates. Consequently, Sprint Nextel's pursuit of alternative debt 
instruments helped raise $8.5 billion to maintain sufficient liquidity to 
address its near-term maturities and elevated cash requirements for several key 
initiatives. 

Fitch has published a new report highlighting topics based on the most 
frequently asked questions: 

1. What Has Changed with Sprint Nextel's Capital Structure in the Past Year?

2. How Does Vendor-financed Debt Affect the Capital Structure?

3. How Have Recovery Prospects Changed for Unsecured Noteholders at Sprint 
Nextel Corp. and Sprint Capital Corp.?

4. What about the Structurally Senior Position of NCI Noteholders Relative to 
Unsecured Debt at Sprint Capital Corp. and Sprint Nextel?

5. How Do You View Clearwire Event Risk?

6. How Do You View Sprint's Liquidity Position?

7. Will Sprint's LTE Network Plans Allow It to Be Competitive?

8. What Is Your View of Sprint's Spectrum Position?

9. How Can Sprint Stabilize the Outlook?

10. Could a Sprint Combination with T-Mobile Happen in the Future?

The report, 'What Investors Want to Know about Sprint Nextel Corp., Ten 
Frequently Asked Questions' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.