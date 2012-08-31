TEXT-S&P affirms Diagnosticos da America 'BB' rating

Overview -- Brazil-based diagnostic services company DASA has been investing to improve operating efficiencies and service quality, which has somewhat pressured its cash flow generation. -- We are affirming our 'BB' ratings on DASA. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will gradually improve its operating margins and cash flow generation. Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Diagnosticos da America S.A. (DASA). The outlook remains stable. Rationale DASA has been focusing on integrating its recent acquisitions and improving service quality by updating equipments and training its staff. However, as a result, its cash flow generation and operating margins weakened in the past few quarters. Still, we believe DASA will soon benefit from these investments through higher operating efficiency and cash flow generation. We assess DASA's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting its leading market position and diversified portfolio of brands and clients in different population segments amid favorable conditions in the diagnostic health industry in Brazil and increasing life expectancy and more access to health plans as employment levels increase. The negative factors are the integration and optimization of the acquired assets and intense competition. The company's acquisition of MD1 is still pending approval from the Brazilian antitrust authority. DASA has signed an agreement that limits its ability to integrate all the operations until there is a final ruling on the case. If it's approved, we believe DASA would manage to improve margins further following the full consolidation of the business. Our view of DASA's "significant" financial risk profile reflects company's relatively low debt, compared to EBITDA generation, but also somewhat pressured cash flow. In our base-case scenario, we assume the company will continue to expand internally in the next few years through annual investments of about R$200 million. We believe DASA will gradually improve its cash generation and EBITDA margins in the next few years following the completion of integration of acquired assets and gains of scale. DASA should post positive free operating cash flow after 2013. After a peak in total debt to EBITDA at about 2.7x by the end of 2012, we expect this metric to drop to 2.5x in 2013 and 2.2x in 2014. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt would be above 20% in 2012, and rise to about 30% by 2014. Although we don't assume acquisitions in our base-case projections, we believe DASA has room in its balance sheet for some small acquisitions to continue supporting its growth strategy. Liquidity We believe DASA has adequate liquidity sources to cover its uses in the near term, including the following factors: -- Our assumption that the company will refinance its current short-term debt with a long-term debt. -- Its sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 1.2x during the next 12-18 months. -- Net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA is lower than our projections by 15%. -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in our projected EBITDA. -- Sound relationship with banks and a generally good standing in credit markets. Liquidity sources include the company's cash position of R$135.1 million as of June 30, 2012, our expectation of FFO of about R$350 million in the next 12 months, and our assumption of cash inflow for the refinancing of short-term debt in 2012. Uses of cash include R$228.4 million of short-term debt as of June 30, 2012, capital expenditures of around R$250 million, dividend distribution and working capital needs totaling about R$100 million. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that DASA will gradually increase its margins and cash generation, resulting in improved credit metrics such as total debt to EBITDA of about 2.2x and FFO to total debt close to 30% by 2014. We could raise the ratings if DASA shows consistent improvements in efficiency and profitability that lead to higher cash generation or if the company gradually reduces its leverage. We could lower the ratings if a large debt-financed acquisition results in high integration risks and sharply weaker credit metrics, or if cash generation and liquidity deteriorate due to disappointing operations. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Diagnosticos da America S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Brazilian Rating Scale brAA-/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB Senior Unsecured brAA-