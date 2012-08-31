FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Diagnosticos da America 'BB' rating
#Market News
August 31, 2012

TEXT-S&P affirms Diagnosticos da America 'BB' rating

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview
     -- Brazil-based diagnostic services company DASA has been investing to 
improve operating efficiencies and service quality, which has somewhat 
pressured its cash flow generation.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB' ratings on DASA.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the company will 
gradually improve its operating margins and cash flow generation.


Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on 
Diagnosticos da America S.A. (DASA). The outlook remains stable. 

Rationale
DASA has been focusing on integrating its recent acquisitions and improving 
service quality by updating equipments and training its staff. However, as a 
result, its cash flow generation and operating margins weakened in the past 
few quarters. Still, we believe DASA will soon benefit from these investments 
through higher operating efficiency and cash flow generation.

We assess DASA's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting its leading 
market position and diversified portfolio of brands and clients in different 
population segments amid favorable conditions in the diagnostic health 
industry in Brazil and increasing life expectancy and more access to health 
plans as employment levels increase. The negative factors are the integration 
and optimization of the acquired assets and intense competition.

The company's acquisition of MD1 is still pending approval from the Brazilian 
antitrust authority. DASA has signed an agreement that limits its ability to 
integrate all the operations until there is a final ruling on the case. If 
it's approved, we believe DASA would manage to improve margins further 
following the full consolidation of the business. 

Our view of DASA's "significant" financial risk profile reflects company's 
relatively low debt, compared to EBITDA generation, but also somewhat 
pressured cash flow. In our base-case scenario, we assume the company will 
continue to expand internally in the next few years through annual investments 
of about R$200 million. We believe DASA will gradually improve its cash 
generation and EBITDA margins in the next few years following the completion 
of integration of acquired assets and gains of scale. DASA should post 
positive free operating cash flow after 2013. After a peak in total debt to 
EBITDA at about 2.7x by the end of 2012, we expect this metric to drop to 2.5x 
in 2013 and 2.2x in 2014. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt would be 
above 20% in 2012, and rise to about 30% by 2014. Although we don't assume 
acquisitions in our base-case projections, we believe DASA has room in its 
balance sheet for some small acquisitions to continue supporting its growth 
strategy. 

Liquidity
We believe DASA has adequate liquidity sources to cover its uses in the near 
term, including the following factors:
     -- Our assumption that the company will refinance its current short-term 
debt with a long-term debt.
     -- Its sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 1.2x during the next 
12-18 months.
     -- Net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA is lower than our 
projections by 15%. 
     -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in our 
projected EBITDA.
     -- Sound relationship with banks and a generally good standing in credit 
markets. 

Liquidity sources include the company's cash position of R$135.1 million as of 
June 30, 2012, our expectation of FFO of about R$350 million in the next 12 
months, and our assumption of cash inflow for the refinancing of short-term 
debt in 2012. Uses of cash include R$228.4 million of short-term debt as of 
June 30, 2012, capital expenditures of around R$250 million, dividend 
distribution and working capital needs totaling about R$100 million. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that DASA will gradually increase 
its margins and cash generation, resulting in improved credit metrics such as 
total debt to EBITDA of about 2.2x and FFO to total debt close to 30% by 2014. 
We could raise the ratings if DASA shows consistent improvements in efficiency 
and profitability that lead to higher cash generation or if the company 
gradually reduces its leverage. We could lower the ratings if a large 
debt-financed acquisition results in high integration risks and sharply weaker 
credit metrics, or if cash generation and liquidity deteriorate due to 
disappointing operations.


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Diagnosticos da America S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brAA-/Stable/--    
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 
 Senior Unsecured                       brAA-              

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

