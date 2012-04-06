FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms 119 ratings on 25 tobacco settlement-backed trusts
#Market News
April 6, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms 119 ratings on 25 tobacco settlement-backed trusts

Reuters Staff

12 Min Read

April 6 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We affirmed our ratings on 119 tranches from 25 tobacco 	
settlement-backed transactions and withdrew our rating on one class that has 	
paid in full. 	
     -- The affirmations followed revisions we made to the base-case and 	
stress case assumptions we use in the cash flow stress scenarios for these 	
deals. 	
     -- All of the transactions are either future flow securitizations backed 	
by payments from participating tobacco manufacturers under the MSA or defeased 	
and backed by state and local government obligations or other eligible 	
securities in accordance with our criteria for defeased securities.	
    	
     April 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on
62 tranches from 12 tobacco settlement securitizations backed by payments from
participating tobacco manufacturers under the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).
At the same time we affirmed our ratings on 57 classes from 13 defeased tobacco
settlement securitizations currently supported by eligible securities such as
state and local government obligations. We also withdrew our rating on a
defeased class that paid in full according to the escrow deposit agreement (see
list).	
	
Tobacco settlement securitizations are backed by payments made by the 	
participating manufacturers (PMs) under the Master Settlement Agreement (MSA) 	
signed in 1998 originally between the four largest U.S. tobacco companies and 	
the attorneys general of 46 U.S. states. Additional tobacco companies have 	
joined the MSA since 1998. Under the MSA, the PMs are required to make 	
settlement payments to each state annually, in perpetuity. The settlement 	
payment required amount, according to the MSA, is primarily determined by the 	
actual tobacco consumption in U.S., the market share of the original 	
participating manufactures (OPMs), and the market share of the subsequent 	
participating manufactures (SPMs). Any defaults of OPMs and SPMs 	
(collectively, the participating manufacturers, or PMs) and any dispute 	
payments withheld by the PMs will impact the actual settlement amount that 	
each state will be able to receive from PMs. After the MSA was signed, many 	
state and local governments securitized all or a portion of their rights to 	
receive future settlement proceeds by selling such rights to investors in 	
exchange for a lump sum payment at the time of the sale.	
	
None of these tobacco settlement-backed securitizations have any recourse back 	
to the respective municipality and therefore do not reflect in any way the 	
credit strength of the respective state, county, or city that securitized 	
these payment streams.	
	
Today's affirmations address the tobacco securitizations that we did not place 	
on CreditWatch with negative implications when we updated our criteria (see 	
"Revised AssumptionsRELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Revised Assumptions For U.S. Tobacco Settlement-Backed Transactions, 	
published Oct. 28, 2011.	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.	
     -- Revised Framework For Applying U.S. Tobacco Securitization Criteria, 	
published May 18, 2007.	
     -- Overview Of S&P's Tobacco Securitization Rating Methodology, published 	
Oct. 25, 2000.	
     -- Criteria|Governments|US Public Finance: Defeasance, published June 26, 	
2007	
 	
RATINGS AFFIRMED 	
District of Columbia Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp.	
US$521.105 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001	
                Sale amount       Rating	
Class    Maturity  (mil. $)  	
2012     05/15/12  7.15           BBB (sf)	
2013     05/15/13  8.03           BBB (sf)	
2014     05/15/14  8.36           BBB (sf)	
2024     05/15/24  114.86         BBB (sf)	
2033     05/15/33  169.11         BBB (sf)	
2040     05/15/40  187.54         BBB (sf)	
 	
Educational Enhancement Funding Corp.	
US$278.045 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2002A 2002B	
                Sale amount       Rating	
Class    Maturity  (mil. $)  	
2002A    06/01/25  148.51         BBB (sf)	
2002B    06/01/32  129.54         BBB (sf)	
	
New York Counties Tobacco Trust I	
US$303.37 mil tobacco settlement pass-through bonds series 2000	
                Sale amount       Rating	
Class    Maturity  (mil. $)  	
2012     06/01/12  1.45           BBB (sf) 	
2013     06/01/13  1.72           BBB (sf) 	
2014     06/01/14  2.02           BBB (sf)	
2015     06/01/15  2.20           BBB (sf)	
2019     06/01/19  14.89          BBB (sf)	
2028     06/01/28  39.71          BBB (sf)	
2035     06/01/35  60.45          BBB (sf)	
2042     06/01/42  71.84          BBB (sf)	
 	
New York Counties Tobacco Trust II	
US$215.22 mil tobacco settlement pass through bonds series 2001	
                Sale amount       Rating	
Class    Maturity  (mil. $)  	
2012     06/01/12  1.67           BBB (sf)	
2013     06/01/13  1.83           BBB (sf)	
2014     06/01/14  1.94           BBB (sf)	
2015     06/01/15  2.12           BBB (sf)	
2016     06/01/16  2.43           BBB (sf)	
2025     06/01/25  48.37          BBB (sf)	
2035     06/01/35  68.01          BBB (sf)	
2043     06/01/43  82.80          BBB (sf)	
 	
New York Counties Tobacco Trust III	
US$79.68 mil tobacco settlement pass-through bonds series 2003	
                Sale amount       Rating	
Class    Maturity  (mil. $)  	
2027     06/01/27  24.12          BBB (sf)	
2033     06/01/33  15.18          BBB (sf)	
2043     06/01/43  40.39          BBB (sf)	
	
Railsplitter Tobacco Settlement Authority	
US$1.50 bil tobacco settlement-backed notes series 2010	
                Sale amount       Rating	
Class    Maturity  (mil. $) 	
2012 (R) 06/01/12  25.62          A (sf)	
2012     06/01/12  33.76          A (sf)	
2013     06/01/13  63.55          A (sf)	
2014 (R) 06/01/14  25.26          A (sf)	
2014     06/01/14  45.60          A (sf)	
2015     06/01/15  76.82          A (sf)	
2016 (R) 06/01/16  21.57          A (sf)	
2016     06/01/16  59.09          A (sf)	
2017     06/01/17  84.70          A (sf)	
2018     06/01/18  89.04          A (sf)	
2019 (R) 06/01/19  27.30          A (sf)	
2019     06/01/19  66.33          A (sf)	
2020     06/01/20  98.57          A (sf)	
2021 (R) 06/01/21  25.54          A (sf)	
2021     06/01/21  78.36          A (sf)	
2023     06/01/23  216.92         A- (sf)	
2024     06/01/24  109.95         A- (sf)	
2028     06/01/28  360.52         A- (sf)	
 	
Rensselaer Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp.	
US$34.555 mil tobacco settlement asset-backed bonds series A	
                Sale amount       Rating	
Class    Maturity  (mil. $)  	
2012     06/01/12  0.27           BBB (sf)	
2013     06/01/13  0.30           BBB (sf)	
2014     06/01/14  0.31           BBB (sf)	
2015     06/01/15  0.34           BBB (sf)	
2016     06/01/16  0.39           BBB (sf)	
2025     06/01/25  7.71           BBB (sf)	
2035     06/01/35  10.89          BBB (sf)	
2043     06/01/43  13.36          BBB (sf)	
 	
Tobacco Settlement Authority	
US$517.905 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2002	
                Sale amount       Rating	
Class    Maturity  (mil. $)  	
2012     06/01/12  14.33          BBB (sf)	
2026     06/01/26  279.78         BBB (sf)	
2032     06/01/32  179.51         BBB (sf)	
	
Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. (Lousiana)	
US$1.203 bil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001 A&B	
                 Sale amount       Rating	
Class     Maturity  (mil. $)  	
2001B-2031 05/15/30  230.39         A (sf)	
2001B-2038 05/15/39  689.41         A- (sf)	
	
Tobacco Settlement Revenue Management Authority (South Carolina)	
US$200 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001A	
               Sale amount       Rating	
Class    Maturity  (mil. $) 	
2016     05/15/16  200.00         BBB (sf)	
	
Tobacco Settlement Revenue Management Authority (South Carolina)	
US$734.53 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001 B tax exempt	
	
               Sale amount       Rating	
Class    Maturity  (mil. $) 	
2028     05/15/28  347.27         BBB (sf)	
2030     05/15/30  161.39         BBB (sf)	
Tobacco Settlement Revenue Management Authority (South Carolina)	
US$275.73 mil tobacco settlement revenue management authority series 2008	
                    Sale Amount    Rating	
Class    Maturity  (mil. $)  	
2008     06/01/18  275.73          A (sf)	
	
DEFEASED RATINGS	
	
Badger Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp. 	
Series 2002	
                         Rating	
Class      Maturity   	
2012       6/1/12       AA+ (sf)	
2017       6/1/17       AA+ (sf)	
2027       6/1/27       AA+ (sf)	
2028       6/1/28       AA+ (sf)	
2032       6/1/32       AA+ (sf)	
	
California County Tobacco Securitization Agency (Gold Country Settlement 	
Funding Corp.) 	
Series 2002	
                        Rating	
Class      Maturity   	
2027       6/1/27       AA+ (sf)	
2038       6/1/38       AA+ (sf)	
	
California County Tobacco Securitization Agency (Golden Gate Tobacco Funding 	
Corporation) 	
Series 2002 A&B	
                        Rating	
Class      Maturity    	
2002A-2030 6/1/2030     AA+ (sf) 	
2002A-2043 6/1/2043     AA+ (sf) 	
	
Golden State Tobacco Securitization Corp. 	
Series 2003 A	
                        Rating	
Class      Maturity   	
2003A-1    6/1/2012     AA+ (sf)	
2003A-1    6/1/2013     AA+ (sf)	
2003A-1    6/1/2033     AA+ (sf)	
2003A-1    6/1/2039     AA+ (sf)	
2003A-1    6/1/2040     AA+ (sf)	
2003A-2    6/1/2042     AA+ (sf)	
2003A-3    6/1/2042     AA+ (sf)	
2003A-4    6/1/2042     AA+ (sf)	
2003A-5    6/1/2042     AA+ (sf)	
	
Iowa Tobacco Settlement Authority 	
Series 2001 B	
                        Rating	
Class      Maturity   	
2001B 2025 6/1/25       AA+ (sf)	
	
Northern Tobacco Securitization Corp. 	
Series 2001	
                        Rating	
Class      Maturity  	
2021       6/1/21       AA+ (sf)	
2029       6/1/29       AA+ (sf) 	
	
San Diego County Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp. 	
Series 2001A	
                        Rating	
Class      Maturity   	
2012       6/1/12       AA+ (sf)	
2013       6/1/13       AA+ (sf)	
2014       6/1/14       AA+ (sf)	
2015       6/1/15       AA+ (sf)	
2027       6/1/27       AA+ (sf)	
2036       6/1/36       AA+ (sf)	
2043       6/1/43       AA+ (sf)	
	
Southern California Tobacco Securitization Authority (San Diego County) 	
Series 2001B   	
                        Rating	
Class      Maturity   	
2043       6/1/43       AA+ (sf) 	
	
Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. (New Jersey) 	
Series 2002	
                        Rating	
Class      Maturity   	
2012       6/1/12       AA+ (sf)	
2012       6/1/12       AA+ (sf)	
2013       6/1/13       AA+ (sf)	
2014       6/1/14       AA+ (sf)	
2015       6/1/15       AA+ (sf)	
2016       6/1/16       AA+ (sf)	
2016       6/1/16       AA+ (sf)	
2018       6/1/18       AA+ (sf)	
2032       6/1/32       AA+ (sf)	
2037       6/1/37       AA+ (sf)	
2042       6/1/42       AA+ (sf)	
	
Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. (New Jersey) 	
Series 2003	
                        Rating	
Class      Maturity   	
2003       6/1/12       AA+ (sf)	
2003       6/1/13       AA+ (sf)	
2003       6/1/24       AA+ (sf)	
2003       6/1/32       AA+ (sf)	
2003       6/1/39       AA+ (sf)	
2003       6/1/43       AA+ (sf)	
2003       6/1/41       AA+ (sf)	
	
Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp. (Virginia) 	
Series 2005	
                        Rating	
Class      Maturity   	
Turbo Term 6/1/15       AA+ (sf)	
Turbo Term 6/1/15       AA+ (sf)	
Turbo Term 6/1/15       AA+ (sf)	
	
TSASC Inc.	
Series 2002-1	
                        Rating	
Class      Maturity   	
2012       7/1/12       AA+ (sf)	
2013       7/1/13       AA+ (sf)	
2014       7/1/14       AA+ (sf)	
2024       7/1/24       AA+ (sf)	
2032       7/1/32       AA+ (sf)	
	
Westchester Tobacco Asset Securitization Corp. 	
Series 1999	
	
Maturity     Rating	
7/15/29      AA+	
7/15/39      AA+	
	
RATINGS WITHDRAWN	
	
Tobacco Settlement Revenue Management Authority (South Carolina)	
US$734.53 mil tobacco settlement asset backed bonds series 2001 B tax exempt	
               Sale amount    Rating	
Class    Maturity  (mil. $) To       From	
2022     05/15/22  225.88   NR       BBB (sf)	
	
NR-Not rated.

