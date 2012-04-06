TEXT-S&P raises 1, cuts 2 Zais Investment Grade Ltd V ratings

April 6 - OVERVIEW -- We raised our rating on the class A-1 notes from Zais Investment Grade Ltd. V. -- We lowered our ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes from the same transaction. -- The upgrade reflects the paydowns to the class A-1 notes. -- The downgrades primarily reflect the release of our new criteria. -- Additionally, the transaction has accelerated since August 2009. We do not expect the junior notes to get any interest or principal payments until the senior notes pay off completely. April 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on the class A-1 notes from Zais Investment Grade Ltd. V, a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction backed by tranches from other CDOs. Zais Group LLC manages the transaction. At the same time, we lowered the ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes (see list). Zais Investment Grade Ltd. V experienced an event of default (EOD) in April 2009 and the controlling class of noteholders voted to accelerate in August 2009. Post the acceleration, the transaction pays the A-1 notes' interest and principal ahead of any payments to notes junior to class A-1. Today's upgrade reflects the significant paydowns to the A-1 notes since our last review in September 2011. They currently have an outstanding balance of $109.97 million, about 40.55% of the original balance. We do not expect the class A-2, B-1, and B-2 notes to receive any interest or principal payments until the A-1 notes are completely paid off. The class A-2 is a nondeferrable note, and we lowered the rating to 'D (sf)' since they missed their timely interest in August 2009. Today's actions also reflect our updated criteria for CDOs backed by structured finance assets (see: "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012). Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings on the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support them and take rating actions as it deems necessary. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012. -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011. -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009. -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 2009. -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, published Aug. 25, 2004. RATING ACTION Zais Investment Grade Ltd. V Rating Class To From A-1 BBB- (sf) BB (sf) B-1 CCC- (sf) CCC (sf) B-2 CCC- (sf) CCC (sf) OTHER RATING OUTSTANDING Zais Investment Grade Ltd. V Class Rating A-2 D (sf) TRANSACTION INFORMATION Issuer: Zais Investment Grade Ltd. V Coissuer: Zais Investment Grade Corp. V Collateral manager: Zais Group LLC Trustee: The Bank of New York Mellon Transaction type: Cash flow CLO