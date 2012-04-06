FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises 1, cuts 2 Zais Investment Grade Ltd V ratings
#Market News
April 6, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises 1, cuts 2 Zais Investment Grade Ltd V ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

April 6 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We raised our rating on the class A-1 notes from Zais Investment Grade 	
Ltd. V.	
     -- We lowered our ratings on the class B-1 and B-2 notes from the same 	
transaction.	
     -- The upgrade reflects the paydowns to the class A-1 notes.	
     -- The downgrades primarily reflect the release of our new criteria. 	
     -- Additionally, the transaction has accelerated since August 2009. We do 	
not expect the junior notes to get any interest or principal payments until 	
the senior notes pay off completely.	
    	
     April 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its rating on the
class A-1 notes from Zais Investment Grade Ltd. V, a collateralized debt
obligation (CDO) transaction backed by tranches from other CDOs. Zais Group LLC
manages the transaction. At the same time, we lowered the ratings on the class
B-1 and B-2 notes (see list).	
	
Zais Investment Grade Ltd. V experienced an event of default (EOD) in April 	
2009 and the controlling class of noteholders voted to accelerate in August 	
2009. Post the acceleration, the transaction pays the A-1 notes' interest and 	
principal ahead of any payments to notes junior to class A-1. 	
	
Today's upgrade reflects the significant paydowns to the A-1 notes since our 	
last review in September 2011. They currently have an outstanding balance of 	
$109.97 million, about 40.55% of the original balance.	
 	
We do not expect the class A-2, B-1, and B-2 notes to receive any interest or 	
principal payments until the A-1 notes are completely paid off. The class A-2 	
is a nondeferrable note, and we lowered the rating to 'D (sf)' since they 	
missed their timely interest in August 2009.  	
	
Today's actions also reflect our updated criteria for CDOs backed by 	
structured finance assets (see: "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance 	
Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published Feb. 21, 2012).	
	
Standard & Poor's will continue to review whether, in its view, the ratings on 	
the notes remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to support 	
them and take rating actions as it deems necessary.	
 	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
 	
     -- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And 	
Assumptions, published Feb. 21, 2012.	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 	
2011.	
     -- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow 	
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- Application Of Supplemental Tests For Rating Global Corporate Cash 	
Flow And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.	
     -- General Criteria: Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, 	
published June 3, 2009.	
     -- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics For CDO Securitizations, 	
published Aug. 25, 2004.	
 	
RATING ACTION	
 	
Zais Investment Grade Ltd. V	
                      Rating	
Class            To              From	
A-1              BBB- (sf)       BB (sf)	
B-1              CCC- (sf)       CCC (sf) 	
B-2              CCC- (sf)       CCC (sf) 	
	
OTHER RATING OUTSTANDING	
	
Zais Investment Grade Ltd. V 	
Class            Rating             	
A-2              D (sf)        	
	
TRANSACTION INFORMATION	
 	
Issuer:              Zais Investment Grade Ltd. V	
Coissuer:            Zais Investment Grade Corp. V	
Collateral manager:  Zais Group LLC	
Trustee:             The Bank of New York Mellon	
Transaction type:    Cash flow CLO

