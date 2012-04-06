TEXT-S&P: potential upgrades count decreases to 219

April 6 - The number of entities poised for upgrades decreased to 219 from 223 as of March 30, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income, titled "Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Potential Upgrades Count Continues Its Steady Decline." Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research defines potential upgrades as issuers that have either positive outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with positive implications across rating categories 'AA+' to 'B-'. "The count of potential upgrades has steadily decreased since May 2011," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "The count as of March 30 is the lowest since April 2010." The gap between potential upgrades and downgrades widened further in March, because the number of potential downgrades increased to 498 from 483 a month ago. Since the previous report, Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research removed 32 issuers from the list of potential upgrades and added 28. Of the entities we added to the potential upgrades list, 61% are based in the U.S. (including Bermuda and the Cayman Islands). "The issuers we added to the list came from several different sectors, with the media and entertainment sector having the most new entrants at five issuers," said Ms. Vazza. "The consumer products sector had six issuers removed from the list, which was the most of any sector." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.