FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: potential upgrades count decreases to 219
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P: potential upgrades count decreases to 219

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 6 - The number of entities poised for upgrades decreased to 219 from
223 as of March 30, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global
Fixed Income, titled "Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets,
Including The U.S. And Europe: The Potential Upgrades Count Continues Its Steady
Decline."	
	
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research defines potential upgrades as 	
issuers that have either positive outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with 	
positive implications across rating categories 'AA+' to 'B-'.	
	
"The count of potential upgrades has steadily decreased since May 2011," said 	
Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "The 	
count as of March 30 is the lowest since April 2010."	
	
The gap between potential upgrades and downgrades widened further in March, 	
because the number of potential downgrades increased to 498 from 483 a month 	
ago.	
	
Since the previous report, Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research 	
removed 32 issuers from the list of potential upgrades and added 28. Of the 	
entities we added to the potential upgrades list, 61% are based in the U.S. 	
(including Bermuda and the Cayman Islands).	
	
"The issuers we added to the list came from several different sectors, with 	
the media and entertainment sector having the most new entrants at five 	
issuers," said Ms. Vazza. "The consumer products sector had six issuers 	
removed from the list, which was the most of any sector."	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.