TEXT-S&P: potential downgrades count continues to rise
#Market News
April 6, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P: potential downgrades count continues to rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 6 - The number of potential downgrades is at its highest level since
the count reached 519 in November 2010, said an article published today by
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade Potential
In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Total
Potential Downgrades Reaches The Highest Level Since 2010." 	
	
"As of March 30, 498 entities were most at risk of downgrades--up from 483 as 	
of Feb. 29," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income 	
Research. "Banks comprise 14% of the potential downgrades, followed by 	
utilities (9%) and media and entertainment (8%)." Potential downgrades are 	
entities that have either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications across rating categories 'AAA' to 'B-'. 	
	
By rating, 'B' and 'B+' rated issuers account for the largest proportions of 	
entities with negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, at 	
14% and 10%, respectively. Globally, Standard & Poor's rates 52% of the 498 	
issuers at risk of downgrades speculative grade ('BB+' and lower).	
	
Since our last report, we removed 32 entities from the potential downgrades 	
list and added 47. Of the issuers we added, 28 are based in the U.S. and five 	
are based in Europe. Standard & Poor's downgraded 31 entities that were on the 	
potential downgrades list last month. Of the 498 potential downgrades, 142 are 	
constituents of Standard & Poor's equity-based indices.	
	
The bank and sovereign sectors show the greatest downgrade risk, compared with 	
their average negative biases. Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with 	
negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative. Of the 72 banks on the 	
potential downgrades list, 44 (61%) are based in Europe and 14 (19%) are based 	
in the U.S. region, which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.	
	
"In our view, 19 of the 21 sectors on the potential downgrades list show lower 	
downgrade risk than they have historically," said Ms. Vazza. "When we measured 	
the gap between the current negative bias and the historical averages, we 	
found that credit conditions in most sectors are not as negative as they have 	
been historically." 	
	
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 	
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 	
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 	
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 	
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. 	
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media 	
representative provided.

