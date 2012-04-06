FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P assigns NAB Holdings prelim 'BB-' rating
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 6 years ago

S&P assigns NAB Holdings prelim 'BB-' rating

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

April 6 - Overview	
     -- We are assigning our preliminary 'BB-' corporate credit rating to U.S. 	
merchant acquirer and payment processor NAB Holdings.	
     -- We are also assigning a preliminary 'BB+' rating to the company's 	
proposed $160 million first-lien senior secured credit facility.	
     -- The company will use the majority of the proceeds from the proposed 	
debt to make a shareholder distribution, with the remaining funds to be used 	
primarily to refinance existing promissory notes and lines of credit.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's strong revenue growth 	
trends, consistent profit margins, and positive free operating cash flow in a 	
highly competitive industry.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'BB-' corporate credit rating to Troy, Mich.-based NAB Holdings LLC, the 	
indirect parent of the primary operating company North American Bancard LLC. 	
The outlook is stable. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'BB+' issue-level rating and 	
preliminary '1' recovery rating to the company's proposed $160 million 	
first-lien senior secured credit facility, consisting of a $10 million 	
revolver and $150 million term loan. The preliminary '1' recovery rating 	
indicates our expectation for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a 	
payment default. 	
	
Rationale	
Our ratings on NAB reflect its "weak" business risk profile due to modest 	
scale and market position in a highly competitive industry, and its 	
"significant" financial risk profile. However, the company has a strong growth 	
trajectory, supported by good secular growth trends, consistent profitability, 	
and positive free cash flow.  	
	
Founded in 1992, NAB is a U.S. merchant acquirer focused primarily on 	
small-to-midsized businesses (SMBs). According to the "Nilson Report" (Issue 	
990, March 2012), NAB was the 30th-largest U.S. merchant acquirer ranked on a 	
dollar volume basis. The company provides end-to-end payment processing 	
services for credit, debit, and prepaid cards, EBT, ATM, and online 	
transactions, along with customer service and back-office support services, 	
such as fraud detection, reporting, and chargeback systems, to merchants. The 	
majority of the company's merchant relationships are sourced through 	
independent sales organizations (ISOs), but it also has a direct sales force 	
and corporate partnerships. The processing of merchant transactions is 	
outsourced to a select number of payment processors.  	
	
NAB's services and sales channels are fairly standard among its competitors 	
and the company attempts to differentiate itself by providing free point of 	
sale (POS) terminals to merchants, customizable Web user interfaces for 	
merchants and ISOs, marketing services for ISOs, and free proprietary mobile 	
card readers and applications (PayAnywhere/Phone Swipe). The mobile card 	
reader market is in its infancy and already has a formidable host of 	
competitors, but it is quickly becoming a fast-growing, profitable vertical 	
for the company.	
	
We characterize NAB's business risk profile as weak. Although we believe that 	
the company is a second-tier merchant acquirer lacking significant operating 	
scale, it has seen strong top-line growth (albeit from a low base) over the 	
past five years, with a compound annual revenue growth rate above 25%. The 	
company closed 2011 with gross revenue of about $375 million. NAB has achieved 	
its growth primarily by focusing on increasing its ISO relationships and thus 	
merchant count and transaction volume, and to a lesser extent, by adding 	
vertical-oriented brands (Point&Pay and Humboldt merchant services) and new 	
products (PayAnywhere/Phone Swipe).  	
	
Also, we believe that the company's attrition rate has been slightly below 	
that of SMB industry averages. However, we believe that revenue growth will 	
taper off to the low-teen percent range over the next couple of years, given 	
the company's growing revenue base; intensifying competition, including 	
potential new market entrants; and a slowdown in the growth of suitable, 	
prospective ISO relationships. 	
	
NAB's profitability, measured using gross revenue, is in line with that of 	
other SMB acquirers. EBITDA margins have consistently been in the mid-teens 	
for the past few years, demonstrating the company's ability to balance growth 	
with ongoing business investment and attrition. Overall, though, we believe 	
that the company has lower margins than the larger more diversified industry 	
players who possess front- and back-end processing infrastructure. The company 	
recently renegotiated its processing agreement with its biggest outsourcer, 	
which should provide for incremental margin improvement. Also, the enactment 	
of the Durbin Amendment--which capped the interchange fee on debit 	
transactions--should provide the company with a temporary margin benefit. 	
However, we believe that the company will reinvest a majority of these cost 	
savings into new product development and sales initiatives.	
	
We view NAB's financial risk profile as significant. Standard & Poor's 	
adjusted debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating leases) at fiscal year-end 	
2011 pro forma for the proposed transaction is 2.6x. Pro forma funds from 	
operations (FFO) to debt is around 26%. Furthermore, the company does not 	
require much working capital to fund its growth and capital expenditures are 	
relatively low. These metrics provide key support for the rating. However, the 	
company has no history of operating its business with material amounts of debt 	
in the capital structure, amortization requirements will be meaningful, and it 	
has used free cash flow to make acquisitions (close to $10 million a year on 	
average) for the past few years. We expect that the company will continue to 	
yield solid free cash flow and maintain leverage at or below the low-3x area 	
over the near term, but incremental debt capacity is limited given the small 	
EBITDA base.  	
	
Liquidity	
We classify NAB's liquidity as "adequate" (as defined in our criteria). Cash 	
sources should cover uses by a wide margin over the next 12-24 months. We 	
believe that the company would maintain adequate liquidity, even after 	
factoring in $15 million of hypothetical acquisitions a year, and with a 	
moderate decline in EBITDA. However, given its modest scale, we believe that 	
it would be unable to withstand low-probability, high-impact events (such as a 	
spike in attrition or theft of customer data). Furthermore, the company has 	
new and untested banking relationships. 	
	
Cash sources will include about $7 million of cash pro forma for the 	
transaction, expected annual FFO in the $40 million area, and full 	
availability under the new $10 million revolver. Normal annual cash outlays 	
should be limited to about $5 million of capital expenditures, minimal working 	
capital requirements, and an increasing mandatory amortization schedule (5% of 	
original principal in years one and two, 7.5% in years three and four, and 10% 	
in years five and six).	
	
Financial flexibility should be further enhanced by the initially wide 	
covenant cushions under the proposed financial maintenance covenants: a 	
maximum total leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio. Debt in 	
the covenant calculation will be reduced by a portion of unrestricted cash on 	
the balance sheet. Covenant levels have not been set yet, but headroom under 	
the maximum net leverage ratio is expected to be set at a 30% cushion to 	
management's projections at close.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on NAB, to 	
be published on RatingsDirect immediately following the release of this report.	
	
Outlook	
Our outlook on NAB is stable, supported by the company's strong revenue growth 	
trends, consistent profit margins, and positive free operating cash flow even 	
through the recent recession, and leverage currently low for the rating. The 	
company's modest position in the highly competitive payments processing 	
industry and its lack of a track record of managing the business with material 	
amounts of debt in the capital structure limit a possible upgrade over the 	
near term. 	
	
We could lower the rating to 'B+' if leverage is sustained at or above 4x as a 	
result of additional debt-funded dividends or acquisitions, or increased 	
competition leading to higher merchant attrition and pricing pressure and a 	
drop in margins of over 500 basis points. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To 	
Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012	
     -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 	
13, 2011	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
	
NAB Holdings LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-(prelim)/Stable/--      	
 Senior Secured	
  $10 mil revolver                      BB+(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      1(prelim)	
  $150 mil term loan                    BB+(prelim)	
   Recovery Rating                      1(prelim)	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.