FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: Colombia regulates toward Basel III, must do more
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: Colombia regulates toward Basel III, must do more

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 4 - Fitch believes new capital ratio regulations in Colombia are a
positive step toward compliance with Basel III standards but fail to address
concerns related to intangible assets, goodwill, and the equity content of
subordinated debt. These new regulations will maintain the minimum regulatory
capital at 9% of risk weighted assets and create a new measure, the ratio of
"base" capital to risk weighted assets at a minimum of 4.5%. Tier 1 capital is
better defined and includes the highest quality capital a bank can have.
However, we expect only marginal capital improvement, because the new rules,
which will go into effect in August 2013, fail to tighten the criteria for Tier
2 capital and deduction of intangible assets. 

Subordinated debt issued by Colombian banks usually lacks the equity-like 
characteristics defined by Basel III and present in current regulations in 
Mexico and Peru and expected to be introduced in Brazil. In Fitch's view, this 
type of subordinated debt is not an effective cushion against unexpected losses 
and does not provide the financial flexibility of non-cumulative deferrable 
coupons.

The regulation excludes future intangibles and goodwill from the calculation of 
base (Tier 1) capital. This may create a discrepancy in how capital is measured 
for banks with older acquisitions and those with deals in process. This is 
particularly important, as older acquisitions created relatively higher goodwill
than those on track to be closed in 2012-2013.

Fitch calculates excluding subordinated debt (13% of the total regulatory 
capital in Colombia) and intangibles/goodwill from the total regulatory capital 
would bring the capital ratio down to 12.8% from about 15% as of June 2012. This
is comparable to the median capital ratio of other countries in Latin America. 
However, these figures do not include Colombian banks' holdings abroad.  The 
Colombian Financial Superintendence does not publish consolidated capital 
ratios, and some banks hold large acquisitions through subsidiaries abroad. 
Because of this exclusion, the consolidated capital ratios would be much less 
flattering.

Considering the promising growth prospects for the Colombian banking system due 
to the low banking penetration level, rapid expansion abroad, and generally 
sound performance, this would be the best time to adopt a more conservative 
approach toward capital. However, the new regulation falls short of 
expectations.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.

The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions 
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.