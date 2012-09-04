FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Vale SA's proposed senior unsecured notes 'A-'
September 4, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Vale SA's proposed senior unsecured notes 'A-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' rating to Vale
S.A.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2042. The notes will rank
equal to Vale's other unsecured and unsubordinated debts. Vale intends to use
the additional proceeds to improve its debt profile, extend debt maturities, and
further strengthen its financial profile

The rating on Vale (A-/Stable/--) reflects its strong business profile, as 
seen in its leading position in seaborne iron ore and large share in nickel, 
high-quality reserves, competitive cost structure in most of the metals 
commodities the company produces, increasingly diverse portfolio of assets, 
and integrated logistics, which increase the competitiveness of Vale's product 
pricing globally. The risks associated with industry cyclicality and the 
company's aggressive growth strategy and dividend distribution policy are 
negative factors. The stable outlook on Vale incorporates our expectation that 
it will maintain very conservative credit metrics despite increased exposure 
to spot prices and its significant capital expenditures for the next five 
years. We believe that Vale can, and is willing to, adjust its disbursements 
for capital expenditures and dividends to build stronger credit metrics and an 
adequate capital structure. A substantial increase in net debt would be 
detrimental to the ratings, as would a more aggressive growth strategy. 
Considering our views on country risk in Brazil and Vale's weaker business 
position than its 'A' rated peers', we don't anticipate an upgrade in the 
medium term. For a full credit rationale, please see Vale S.A., published on 
July 3, 2012.


RATINGS LIST

Vale S.A.
  Corporate credit rating               A-/Stable/--

Rating Assigned

Vale S.A.
  Senior unsecured notes due 2042       A-

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

