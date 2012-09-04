FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 2:13 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates AmeriCredit Auto Receivables 2012-4 notes

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2012-4's note issuance is an 
ABS securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables.
     -- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A through E notes.
     -- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit 
support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other 
factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 4, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its preliminary ratings to AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables 
Trust 2012-4's $1.1 billion automobile receivables-backed notes (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by subprime 
auto loan receivables.

The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 4, 2012. 
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that 
differ from the preliminary ratings.

The preliminary ratings reflect:
     -- The availability of approximately 44.5%, 39.7%, 33.2%, 26.8%, and 
23.8% credit support for the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively 
(based on stressed cash-flow scenarios, including excess spread), which 
provide coverage of more than 3.50x, 3.00x, 2.55x, 1.95x, and 1.67x our 
11.75%-12.25% expected cumulative net loss range for the class A, B, C, D, and 
E notes, respectively. These credit support levels are commensurate with the 
assigned preliminary 'AAA (sf)', 'AA (sf)', 'A+ (sf)', 'BBB+ (sf)', and 'BBB- 
(sf)' ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively.
     -- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, our 
ratings on the notes would not decline by more than one rating category from 
our preliminary ratings (all else being equal) over a 12-month period. Our 
ratings stability criteria describe the outer bound of credit deterioration 
within one year as being one rating category in the case of 'AAA (sf)' and 'AA 
(sf)' rated securities and two rating categories in the case of 'A (sf)', 'BBB 
(sf)', and 'BB (sf)' rated securities (see "Methodology: Credit Stability 
Criteria," published May 3, 2010).
     -- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination, 
overcollateralization, a reserve account, and excess spread.
     -- The timely interest and ultimate principal payments made under the 
stressed cash flow modeling scenarios, which are consistent with the assigned 
preliminary ratings.
     -- The collateral characteristics of the securitized pool of subprime 
auto loans.
     -- General Motors Financial Co. Inc.'s (GM Financial, formerly known as 
AmeriCredit Corp.; BB/Stable/--) extensive securitization performance history 
since 1994. On Jan. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's raised its long-term 
counterparty credit rating on GM Financial to 'BB' from 'B+' and removed the 
rating from CreditWatch positive, where it had placed the rating on Sept. 30, 
2011.
     -- The transaction's payment and legal structures.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2012-4
 
Class    Rating        Type            Interest        Amount
                                       rate(i)       (mil. $)
A-1      A-1+ (sf)     Senior          Fixed          162.600
A-2      AAA (sf)      Senior          Fixed          390.800
A-3      AAA (sf)      Senior          Fixed          227.920
B        AA (sf)       Subordinate     Fixed           84.170
C        A+ (sf)       Subordinate     Fixed          104.480
D        BBB+ (sf)     Subordinate     Fixed          102.750
E(ii)    BBB- (sf)     Subordinate     Fixed           27.280
 
(i)The coupons of these tranches will be determined on the pricing date. 
(ii)Class E will be privately placed and is not included in the public 
offering amount.

