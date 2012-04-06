FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Simmons Foods rating to 'CCC+'
#Market News
April 6, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Simmons Foods rating to 'CCC+'

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Simmons Foods Inc. recently obtained an amendment to its bank 	
facilities that waived prior financial covenant breaches while providing 	
future financial covenant relief.	
     -- Based on our assumption that earnings will steadily improve in fiscal 	
2012, we believe the company will have adequate cushion under the company's 	
amended financial covenant schedule in the coming quarters.	
     -- We are raising the ratings, including the corporate credit rating, to 	
'CCC+' from 'CCC'.	
     -- The outlook is positive, reflecting our belief that the EBITDA will 	
improve in fiscal 2012, resulting in positive cash flow generation, further 	
debt repayment, improved financial covenant cushion, and adequate liquidity.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on 	
Siloam, Ark.-based Simmons Foods Inc., including its corporate credit rating 	
to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The outlook is positive. At the same time, we raised the 	
issue-level rating on the company's $265 million second-lien notes due 2017 to 	
'CCC-' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) from 'CC', with an 	
unchanged recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectations for negligible 	
(0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Simmons foods had about 	
$466 million in reported debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011.	
 	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our belief that the company's liquidity improved 	
following its obtainment of an amendment that waived the company's financial 	
covenant defaults incurred to date, and relaxed financial covenant schedules 	
sufficiently to allow the company to restore adequate covenant cushion as it 	
steadily improves fiscal 2012 earnings. Although we believe the cushion on the 	
company's debt-to-EBITDA and fixed charge covenants may be close to or below 	
10% for the first few end-of-month measurement periods in 2012, we estimate 	
that the EBITDA cushion on these covenants will improve to close to 15% by the 	
end of the second quarter (ending June 30) and to more than 15% by fiscal year 	
end as the company close to doubles its EBITDA in 2012 while modestly repaying 	
debt. Our 2012 base-case projections reflect the following assumptions:	
     -- A double-digit rebound in the poultry segment's operating earnings, 	
reflecting low-single-digit feed cost inflation and improved poultry prices, 	
particularly for wings, while industry leg quarters and breast pricing remain 	
largely flat from current levels.	
     -- A rebound in the pet food segment's earnings, reflecting increased 	
pricing that largely offsets the higher raw material costs incurred in 2011, 	
higher volumes from new customer contracts, and a partial recovery of the 	
company's lost manufacturing output at its Siloam facility.	
     -- Positive free cash flow of about $20 million, which we believe the 	
company will use to repay short-term debt.	
 	
The ratings on Simmons Foods reflect the company's "highly leveraged" 	
financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. The company's 	
financial risk profile is characterized by its highly leveraged balance sheet, 	
which, along with weaker earnings, caused it to default on its financial 	
covenants; and its history of inconsistent cash flow generation, and somewhat 	
complex organizational structure. We estimate the ratios of adjusted debt to 	
EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to debt totaled about 11x and 3.5%, 	
respectively, compared with pro forma ratios of about 5.1x and 10% in fiscal 	
2010. Based on our current EBITDA growth assumptions, we believe these ratios 	
may improve to closer to 5.5x and 8.5% by fiscal year end 2012, which would 	
continue to be within the indicative ratio ranges for a highly leveraged 	
financial risk profile, which include leverage of greater than 5x and FFO to 	
debt of less than 12%.	
	
Key credit factors considered in Simmons Foods' business risk profile include 	
its modest, albeit well-established, market position as a vertically 	
integrated chicken processor; and the volatile earnings associated with 	
poultry production, which have begun to show modest signs of improvement, 	
including declines in cold storage inventories and lower bird production rates 	
(offset by higher bird weights). We expect Simmons Foods to remain a regional 	
player given its smaller production footprint than some processors in the 	
U.S., including Tyson Foods (BBB-/Positive/--), Pilgrim's Pride 	
(B/Developing/--), Perdue Farms (unrated), and Sanderson Farms (unrated). 	
	
In addition, the expansion of the company's private-label pet food operations 	
have not reduced earnings volatility as we had initially anticipated, in part 	
because of some one-time manufacturing disruptions, but also because of 	
significant raw material inflation that eroded profit margins in 2011. Key 	
rising raw material costs include poultry-, pork-, and beef-based ingredients; 	
and guar gum, the price of which has significantly increased because of higher 	
demand for natural gas discovery. We believe the company's key poultry and pet 	
business operating earnings will rebound in fiscal 2012, but also recognize 	
that a rebound may be uneven, particularly for the poultry segment, given the 	
risk that higher bird weights may prevent breast prices from increasing during 	
the key summer grilling season.	
 	
Liquidity	
We believe Simmons Foods has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the 	
next year, following its bank amendment and revised financial covenant 	
schedule. Our view of the company's liquidity incorporates the following 	
expectations:	
     -- We expect the ratio of liquidity sources (including cash, 	
discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit availability) to uses will 	
exceed 1.2x over the next year.	
     -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 	
EBITDA were to decline by 30% or more.	
     -- We believe compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely 	
would survive a 15% drop in EBITDA on the company's revolving credit facility 	
agreement by midyear fiscal 2012.	
     -- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships with banks and 	
prudent financial risk management.	
 	
We believe estimated cash sources (including $30 million of revolving credit 	
facility availability) and meaningfully improved funds from operations in 	
fiscal 2012 should adequately cover the company's liquidity needs. Uses of 	
liquidity include modest interperiod working capital needs, which could 	
increase to as much as $30 million in a more inflationary feed cost 	
environment; modest maintenance capital expenditure requirements; and nominal 	
debt maturities, largely limited to amortization of about $1 million annually 	
on the company's first-lien term loan maturing in 2015 (unrated).	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For a complete recovery analysis, please refer to our recovery report to be 	
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.	
 	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our belief that EBITDA will improve in fiscal 	
2012, resulting in positive cash flow generation, further debt repayment, and 	
improved financial covenant cushion. We could raise the ratings if the company 	
can sustain meaningful EBITDA growth in its key poultry and pet food segments 	
in the coming quarters, and maintain adequate financial covenant cushion. We 	
believe this could occur if feed inflation stays at low-single-digit rates in 	
2012 and poultry prices remain at current levels (if not improve), while pet 	
food margins return to more normalized levels following the company's price 	
increases. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to negative if EBITDA 	
does not substantially improve as expected in fiscal 2012 and financial 	
covenant cushion falls below 10% in the coming quarters. We believe this could 	
occur if feed cost inflation returns to 2011 levels, including corn prices 	
approaching $7 per bushel, while commodity poultry prices do not increase 	
sufficiently to offset the higher feed costs.  	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Standard & Poor's Ratings--And Their Role In The Financial Markets, 	
April 15, 2008	
     -- Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                          To                 From	
Simmons Foods Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating  CCC+/Positive/--   CCC/Developing/--	
	
Upgraded; Recovery rating unchanged	
Simmons Foods Inc.	
Pro*Cal Inc.	
Simmons Custom Processing Inc.	
Simmons Energy Solutions Inc.	
Simmons Feed Ingredients Inc.	
Simmons Pet Food Inc.	
Simmons Prepared Foods Inc.	
 Senior secured           CCC-               CC	
  Recovery rating         6                  6	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

