TEXT-S&P raises Simmons Foods rating to 'CCC+'

Overview -- Simmons Foods Inc. recently obtained an amendment to its bank facilities that waived prior financial covenant breaches while providing future financial covenant relief. -- Based on our assumption that earnings will steadily improve in fiscal 2012, we believe the company will have adequate cushion under the company's amended financial covenant schedule in the coming quarters. -- We are raising the ratings, including the corporate credit rating, to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. -- The outlook is positive, reflecting our belief that the EBITDA will improve in fiscal 2012, resulting in positive cash flow generation, further debt repayment, improved financial covenant cushion, and adequate liquidity. Rating Action On April 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its ratings on Siloam, Ark.-based Simmons Foods Inc., including its corporate credit rating to 'CCC+' from 'CCC'. The outlook is positive. At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's $265 million second-lien notes due 2017 to 'CCC-' (two notches below the corporate credit rating) from 'CC', with an unchanged recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectations for negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Simmons foods had about $466 million in reported debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011. Rationale The upgrade reflects our belief that the company's liquidity improved following its obtainment of an amendment that waived the company's financial covenant defaults incurred to date, and relaxed financial covenant schedules sufficiently to allow the company to restore adequate covenant cushion as it steadily improves fiscal 2012 earnings. Although we believe the cushion on the company's debt-to-EBITDA and fixed charge covenants may be close to or below 10% for the first few end-of-month measurement periods in 2012, we estimate that the EBITDA cushion on these covenants will improve to close to 15% by the end of the second quarter (ending June 30) and to more than 15% by fiscal year end as the company close to doubles its EBITDA in 2012 while modestly repaying debt. Our 2012 base-case projections reflect the following assumptions: -- A double-digit rebound in the poultry segment's operating earnings, reflecting low-single-digit feed cost inflation and improved poultry prices, particularly for wings, while industry leg quarters and breast pricing remain largely flat from current levels. -- A rebound in the pet food segment's earnings, reflecting increased pricing that largely offsets the higher raw material costs incurred in 2011, higher volumes from new customer contracts, and a partial recovery of the company's lost manufacturing output at its Siloam facility. -- Positive free cash flow of about $20 million, which we believe the company will use to repay short-term debt. The ratings on Simmons Foods reflect the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. The company's financial risk profile is characterized by its highly leveraged balance sheet, which, along with weaker earnings, caused it to default on its financial covenants; and its history of inconsistent cash flow generation, and somewhat complex organizational structure. We estimate the ratios of adjusted debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to debt totaled about 11x and 3.5%, respectively, compared with pro forma ratios of about 5.1x and 10% in fiscal 2010. Based on our current EBITDA growth assumptions, we believe these ratios may improve to closer to 5.5x and 8.5% by fiscal year end 2012, which would continue to be within the indicative ratio ranges for a highly leveraged financial risk profile, which include leverage of greater than 5x and FFO to debt of less than 12%. Key credit factors considered in Simmons Foods' business risk profile include its modest, albeit well-established, market position as a vertically integrated chicken processor; and the volatile earnings associated with poultry production, which have begun to show modest signs of improvement, including declines in cold storage inventories and lower bird production rates (offset by higher bird weights). We expect Simmons Foods to remain a regional player given its smaller production footprint than some processors in the U.S., including Tyson Foods (BBB-/Positive/--), Pilgrim's Pride (B/Developing/--), Perdue Farms (unrated), and Sanderson Farms (unrated). In addition, the expansion of the company's private-label pet food operations have not reduced earnings volatility as we had initially anticipated, in part because of some one-time manufacturing disruptions, but also because of significant raw material inflation that eroded profit margins in 2011. Key rising raw material costs include poultry-, pork-, and beef-based ingredients; and guar gum, the price of which has significantly increased because of higher demand for natural gas discovery. We believe the company's key poultry and pet business operating earnings will rebound in fiscal 2012, but also recognize that a rebound may be uneven, particularly for the poultry segment, given the risk that higher bird weights may prevent breast prices from increasing during the key summer grilling season. Liquidity We believe Simmons Foods has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next year, following its bank amendment and revised financial covenant schedule. Our view of the company's liquidity incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect the ratio of liquidity sources (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and revolving credit availability) to uses will exceed 1.2x over the next year. -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30% or more. -- We believe compliance with financial maintenance covenants likely would survive a 15% drop in EBITDA on the company's revolving credit facility agreement by midyear fiscal 2012. -- In our assessment, the company has sound relationships with banks and prudent financial risk management. We believe estimated cash sources (including $30 million of revolving credit facility availability) and meaningfully improved funds from operations in fiscal 2012 should adequately cover the company's liquidity needs. Uses of liquidity include modest interperiod working capital needs, which could increase to as much as $30 million in a more inflationary feed cost environment; modest maintenance capital expenditure requirements; and nominal debt maturities, largely limited to amortization of about $1 million annually on the company's first-lien term loan maturing in 2015 (unrated). Recovery analysis For a complete recovery analysis, please refer to our recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our belief that EBITDA will improve in fiscal 2012, resulting in positive cash flow generation, further debt repayment, and improved financial covenant cushion. We could raise the ratings if the company can sustain meaningful EBITDA growth in its key poultry and pet food segments in the coming quarters, and maintain adequate financial covenant cushion. We believe this could occur if feed inflation stays at low-single-digit rates in 2012 and poultry prices remain at current levels (if not improve), while pet food margins return to more normalized levels following the company's price increases. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to negative if EBITDA does not substantially improve as expected in fiscal 2012 and financial covenant cushion falls below 10% in the coming quarters. We believe this could occur if feed cost inflation returns to 2011 levels, including corn prices approaching $7 per bushel, while commodity poultry prices do not increase sufficiently to offset the higher feed costs. 