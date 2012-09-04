TEXT-Fitch assigns VCL 16 expected ratings

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: VCL Multi-Compartment S.A. - Compartment 16Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned VCL Multi-Compartment S.A.'s EUR718m Class A and Class B notes - to be issued under Compartment 16 - expected ratings as follows: Class A Notes (ISIN: XS0821742144), due July 2018: 'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable; Tranche Thickness (TT) 93 %; Tranche Thickness Loss Multiple (TTML) 116.3x Class B Notes (ISIN: XS0821743977), due July 2018: 'A+sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable; TT 2.8%; TTML 3.5% The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received, a satisfactory review of legal opinions to support the agency's analytical approach and the selection of swap counterparties to be made. The rating is based on Fitch's assessment of Volkswagen Leasing GmbH's (VWL) origination and servicing procedures, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. Volkswagen Leasing GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, which in turn is 100%-owned by Volkswagen AG ('A-' / Positive/'F2'). The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of lease receivables originated by Volkswagen Leasing GmbH within Germany. The EUR750m preliminary portfolio consists of 64,269 lease contracts with 41,769 lessees. It is highly granular with an average single debtor exposure of 0.02% and the top 20 lessees contributing 0.82% of the initial outstanding pool balance. The deal shares many of the transaction and portfolio characteristics of the previous VCL issuances. Initial credit enhancement (CE) for the Class A notes will be 8.2% and 5.4% for the Class B notes. The initial available over-collateralisation (OC) equals the purchase price discount (1.2%), cash reserve (1.2%), the subordinated loan (3%) and for the Class A notes OC, the size of the Class B notes (2.8%). Fitch has derived its default and recovery assumptions from historical loss data and the performance of previous VCL transactions. The observed losses have decreased significantly since the start of the historical loss data delivery in 2002. In Fitch's view, this is due to both better economic conditions compared with 2003-2005 and 2008-2009, and improvements in origination/servicing. A default assumption of 2% and a high to median stress (5.5x for 'AAAsf') was applied. This reflects the low absolute level of the assumption and Fitch's through the cycle rating approach. Fitch's recovery assumption is derived from performance data for previous VCL transactions as no historical recovery data was provided. Fitch has used a recovery assumption of 60% which was stressed with a low to median recovery haircut (45% for 'AAAsf'). This reflects the stable observed recoveries and strong recovery process. The outlook for the German economy is stable for the next 12 months. A slowdown in the economy is possible, but a recession is unlikely. Corporate insolvencies, which are a loss driver for this transaction, are at a historically low level. A significant increase in corporate insolvencies is unlikely in the near term. A presale report, including further information on transaction related stress and sensitivity analysis, and material sources of information that were used to prepare the credit rating is available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information used to assess these ratings were the originator, arranger and transaction legal documentation. Applicable criteria, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012; 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 12 July 2011; 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria' - Auto RV Addendum, dated 12 July 2011 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', dated 30 May 2012; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 30 May 2012; 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance', dated 10 August 2012 and 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions', dated 20 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - Auto Residual Value Addendum Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions