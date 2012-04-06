TEXT-S&P cuts Knowledge Universe Education to 'B-'

Overview -- U.S.-based early childhood education provider Knowledge Universe Education LLC's (KUE) performance has been weaker than expected. -- To avoid a breach of the financial covenants on its revolving credit agreement, KUE obtained waivers of the financial covenants contained in its revolving credit agreement through June 29, 2012. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-' from 'B+', and placing our ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, pending an satisfactory amendment of the covenants. Rating Action On April 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on Portland, Ore.-based Knowledge Universe Education LLC (KUE; formerly Knowledge Learning Corp.), including its corporate credit rating, to 'B-' from 'B+', and placed its ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications. Rationale The rating action reflects weaker-than-expected performance, rising debt leverage, and strained liquidity, resulting in its inability to meet maximum debt leverage covenant levels of its revolving credit facility as of Dec. 31, 2011. KUE has secured a waiver from its bank lenders of financial covenants through June 29, 2012, and is in the process of amending its revolving credit facility. In May 2011, KUE separated substantially all of its owned real estate-related assets from its early childhood education-related assets on a substantially tax-free basis by distributing KC Propco Holding II LLC to an entity that is ultimately owned by the same shareholders that own KUE. For analytical purposes, we continue to view KUE and KC Propco Holding II LLC as one entity, given its common ownership, operating interdependence, and linked economic interests, including KUE's considerable operating lease commitments to KC Propco Holding II LLC. Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues could decline at a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2012 and EBITDA could drop at a high single digit pace due to less efficient absorption of fixed overhead, which would result in an increase in lease-adjusted debt leverage to nearly 8x. Consolidated sales in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2011 declined 2%, while EBITDA fell roughly 35% as a result of lower enrollment, declining capacity utilization, and higher general liability insurance costs related to underlying claims activity. The EBITDA margin contracted to 11.6% in 2011 from 13.2% in 2010 because of unfavorable absorption of fixed overhead and charges related to closed centers. Consolidated debt to EBITDA, adjusted for operating leases, increased to 7.1x in 2011 from 6.3x in 2010. Lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest expense declined to 1.8x in 2011 from 2.1x in 2010. Discretionary cash flow declined 15% in 2011 to roughly $45 million reflecting weaker operating performance, though conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow remained stable at around 45% reflecting reduced dividend payments. KUE's $85 million revolving credit facility due June 2014 is used to back up letters of credit. As of Dec. 31, 2011, letters of credit totaled $46 million, of which $36.9 million was secured for self-insurance collateral obligations. KUE has not borrowed under the facility since it was put in place in June 2010. We see a risk that KUE would need to use cash balances to support letters of credit if it does not successfully amend the credit agreement in a timely manner. The company had $53.9 million of cash balances as of Dec. 31, 2011, a level we believe is barely sufficient for near-term operating needs and collateral obligations if the revolving credit facility is not amended. KUE is the largest U.S. child care center operator, and has a relatively small presence in workplace-based childcare centers, which have experienced less volatility than its retail centers. Revenue visibility is fairly limited, as clients generally pay tuition one week in advance. Adverse effects of economic down cycles, together with the fixed-cost structure of KUE's child care center network, undermine revenue and earnings resilience. In our view, still-relatively high unemployment will continue to hurt operating performance, particularly in the first half of this year, as a rebound in enrollment levels usually lags an economic recovery. We will consider lowering our rating on KUE again if the company does not obtain a satisfactory amendment to its credit agreement by mid-June. We may still lower the rating if an amendment only provides short-term covenant relief in light of the uncertain prospects for a turnaround in operating performance. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch Action To From Knowledge Universe Education LLC Corporate Credit Rating B-/Watch Neg/-- B+/Negative/-- Knowledge Universe Education LLC Subordinated Local Currency CCC+/Watch Neg B Recovery Rating 5 5