TEXT-S&P on which factors drive its ratings on reinsurers
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 2:23 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P on which factors drive its ratings on reinsurers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses eight factors to
construct an insurer financial strength rating (FSR). To increase the
transparency of this part of the ratings process, we have performed a peer
analysis of the various subscores that make up our ratings on 31 of the largest
reinsurers based in North America, the U.K., Europe, and Asia-Pacific (see our
report, published today, "Subscore Analysis Demonstrates Which Factors Standard
& Poor's Expects To Drive Reinsurers' Ratings"). This analysis should give the
reader more insight into what subscores underpin our ratings on reinsurers, and
give some idea of how they change over time and in reaction to large events.

Between them, the peer group we studied writes about 75% of global net 
reinsurance premium. Despite the record catastrophe losses experienced in 
2011, our analysis shows that, as we would expect, the strengths of the global 
sector continue to be reflected in the subscores of the individual ratings. 
Capitalization, liquidity, and enterprise risk management continue to be 
strengths to the sector, while financial flexibility and operating performance 
are relative weaknesses. This supports our view that profitability will come 
under pressure in the next two to three years as underwriting and investment 
returns are likely to remain low and exposed to volatility. 


The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.  If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

