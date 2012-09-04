FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&- affirms Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.
September 4, 2012 / 2:38 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&- affirms Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview
     -- Luxembourg-based Matterhorn Holdings S.A. is paying a CHF90 million 
dividend to its controlling equity sponsor.
     -- Simultaneously, the company is issuing Swiss Franc (CHF)180 million in 
secured notes to fund the recapitalization as well as the repayment of CHF102 
million drawn under its CHF225 million senior secured term loan A, together 
with available cash.
     -- We are affirming our 'B+' long-term rating on Matterhorn Mobile 
Holdings, despite the debt recapitalization, on the back of headroom 
previously existing within the rating.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's financial risk 
profile will not deteriorate substantially in the future despite our view of 
an aggressive financial policy driven by equity sponsors. 

Rating Action
On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' 
long-term corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-based Matterhorn Mobile 
Holdings S.A., the ultimate holding company of Orange Communications S.A., the 
third-largest wireless network operator in Switzerland. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '2' and issue rating of 
'BB-' to the proposed Swiss franc (CHF)180 million (EUR150 million) senior 
secured notes maturing 2019, to be issued by Matterhorn Mobile S.A., a 
subsidiary of Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A. We also assigned our recovery 
rating of '1' and issue rating of 'BB' to the proposed CHF100 million super 
senior revolving credit facility (RCF) to be borrowed by Matterhorn Mobile 
S.A., Orange Communications S.A., and Orange Network S.A.

Our recovery ratings on existing senior secured and unsecured notes are 
unchanged at '2' and '6', and we are affirming our issue ratings of 'BB-' and 
'B-' on them. 

Our ratings are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation. 

Rationale
The ratings reflect our understanding that the proceeds of the note issuance, 
along with cash, will be used to repay CHF102 million in existing bank debt 
and distribute a CHF90 million dividend to Orange Switzerland's shareholders. 

We think the recapitalization initiative only months after the leveraged 
buyout of the company from France Telecom S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2) demonstrates 
the aggressive nature of Matterhorn Mobile Holdings' financial policy, as set 
by its controlling equity sponsor. That said, we think the negative impact on 
credit metrics of the shareholder reward is within the headroom that existed 
previously. 

We think the refinancing initiative could translate into future higher 
interest charges, and weaken the company's EBITDA interest coverage from our 
previous projection of more than 3.5x down to a still-adequate level of just 
above 3x.
 
The ratings on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings are constrained by Matterhorn Mobile 
S.A.'s "aggressive" financial risk profile, and supported by our assessment of 
its "fair" business risk profile, as our criteria define the terms.

The financial risk profile reflects our view of an aggressive financial 
policy, given the company's private equity ownership, and our expectation of 
modest free cash flow generation and meaningful debt leverage. Our Standard & 
Poor's-adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA is likely to be around 4.5x in 
2012-2013, including the CHF69 million portion of the recent CHF155 million 
spectrum investment that will be paid in two installments in 2015 and 2016.
 
In our assessment, Matterhorn Mobile Holding's business risk profile is 
constrained by the company's lack of scale and diversity, owing to its narrow 
business and geographic focus, considerable competition from the dominant 
market player, and some execution risk as the company rolls out its strategy 
as a stand-alone company.

We view the company's business profile as weaker than that of its two main 
competitors, Swisscom AG (A/Stable/--) and Sunrise Communications Holdings 
S.A. (B+/Stable/--. It is focused on mobile telecommunications while both its 
competitors are integrated into fixed network services; it also has lower 
EBITDA margins than most rated European peers, given its smaller scale and 
challenger position compared with Swisscom's strong position in the domestic 
market.
 
These business weaknesses are balanced by the company's well-established 
high-end wireless position, a broadly satisfactory and nearly completely 
revamped network, a wealthy and stable domestic economy, and our expectation 
that the competitive environment will not change significantly, given high 
entry barriers and more favorable regulation than in other European markets.

Liquidity
We consider Matterhorn Mobile Holdings' liquidity to be "adequate," as our 
criteria define this term. Cash liquidity is comfortable, given overall 
positive free cash flows and a bullet only 2018-2020 debt maturity, except for 
the CHF69 million of spectrum installments due in 2015-2016. In addition, we 
foresee adequate covenant headroom in the future.

The ratio of sources to uses over the next 12 months is significantly above 
1.2x, factoring in a EUR100 million undrawn committed facility, available 
cash--CHF80 million expected at closing--and our expectation of more than 
CHF200 million in annual funds from operations, compared with less than CHF200 
million in capital expenditure (capex), excluding the CHF93 million spectrum 
installment paid in July 2012. 

A maintenance financial covenant existing under the proposed super senior RCF 
should provide ample headroom in the future, in our view.

Recovery analysis
The 'BB-' issue rating and '2' recovery rating on the proposed CHF180 million 
and existing senior secured notes maturing 2019 indicate our expectation of 
substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. 

The 'BB' issue rating and recovery rating of '1' on the proposed CHF100 
million super senior RCF indicate our expectation of very high (90%-100%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default. 

The issue rating on the EUR225 million equivalent senior notes is 'B-', two 
notches below the corporate credit rating on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings. The 
recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of 
negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. 

The ratings on the proposed CHF100 million RCF, replacing the existing CHF100 
million senior secured RCF, are supported by its super senior position in the 
capital structure. The proposed RCF benefits from the same security package as 
the senior secured notes, although ranks senior to the notes, according to the 
intercreditor agreement. 

The ratings on the existing and proposed senior secured notes are supported by 
a security package comprising share pledges from Orange Communications S.A. 
and Orange Network S.A., bank accounts, and receivables. However, it is our 
understanding that no network assets are pledged as part of the security to 
senior secured lenders. 

Orange Communications S.A. and Orange Network S.A., who comprise almost all of 
the group's EBITDA and assets, will provide guarantees to senior secured 
lenders, and, on a subordinated basis, to the senior note holders. 

The ratings on the senior unsecured notes are constrained by their 
subordination to a large amount of senior secured debt. 

Our simulated default scenario assumes a payment default would occur in 2016 
due to excessive leverage as a result of operating underperformance, with 
EBITDA falling to about CHF210 million, with a stressed enterprise value of 
around CHF1,040 million. 

We value the group on a going-concern basis, taking into account its 
established market position, valuable network and customer base, as well as 
high barriers to entry into a consolidated industry.
 
From this we deduct priority liabilities of around CHF95 million, comprising 
enforcement costs and a part of the group's unfunded pension deficit. This 
leaves very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects for super senior lenders. The 
residual value for the senior secured note holders is about CHF845 million, 
and the senior secured debt is around CHF1,060 million, including prepetition 
interests, leading to substantial (70%-90%) recovery for note holders. This 
leaves negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for the senior unsecured note 
holders.

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's financial risk profile 
will remain in line with the rating. We have factored into our base case 
revenues and EBITDA  growing slightly this year, likely benefiting from 
supportive local economic and industry conditions, the execution of the 
company's recent strategic projects, and active cost optimization.

We might lower the ratings if leverage shot up toward 5.5x, but we consider 
this to be a remote possibility. We believe this would likely occur if the 
business risk profile weakened significantly or as a result of a 
recapitalization.

Rating upside potential is remote as long as the company remains majority 
controlled by private equity shareholders.
 
Ratings List
New Rating

Matterhorn Mobile S.A.
 Senior Secured*                         BB
 Recovery Rating                         1                 
 Senior Secured*                         BB-
 Recovery Rating                         2                

Ratings Affirmed

Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       

 Senior Unsecured                       B-
 Recovery Rating                        6                 

Matterhorn Mobile S.A.
 Senior Secured*                        BB- 
 Recovery Rating                        2    

*Guaranteed by Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A.           

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

