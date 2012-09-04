FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P says American Renal rating still at 'BB-'
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P says American Renal rating still at 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Beverly, Mass.-based kidney dialysis service provider American Renal Holdings
Inc.'s revolving credit facility are unchanged by the increase to the facility.
The company increased the amount of the revolver to $37.5 million from $25.0
million. As of June 30, 2012, there was no borrowing from the revolver and we do
not expect significant use of this credit facility. All other ratings on
American Renal also remain unchanged following the revolver add-on.

Our corporate credit rating on American Renal is 'B' and the rating outlook is 
stable. The 'B' rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk 
as "vulnerable," characterized by its dependence on the treatment of a single 
disease and pressure from third parties to reduce reimbursements. In terms of 
financial policy, we believe that American Renal will pursue growth and 
shareholder-friendly actions. Therefore, we expect its "highly leveraged" 
financial risk profile to persist, particularly with pay-in-kind debt 
accretion in excess of 10% per year. As of June 30, 2012, adjusted debt to 
EBITDA was 6.1x. (For the latest complete corporate credit rating rationale, 
see Standard & Poor's research report on American Renal published April 11, 
2012.)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Evaluates U.S. Health Care Service 
Companies That Invest In Joint Ventures, Oct. 20, 2011
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008


RATINGS LIST

American Renal Holdings Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating             B/Stable/--
 $37.5M revolver due 2015            BB-
   Recovery Rating                   1
 Senior secured notes due 2018       B
   Recovery Rating                   4

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
 Sr unsecd PIK toggle nts due 2016   CCC+
   Recovery Rating                   6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
