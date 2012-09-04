TEXT-Fitch rates Russian Helicopters JSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Russian-based Russian Helicopters JSC a Long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' and a Short-term IDR of 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned it a Long-term National Rating of 'AA(rus)' with a Stable Outlook and a Short-term National Rating of 'F1+(rus)'. Fitch has not assigned senior unsecured ratings at this time but will publish one in the event that Russian Helicopters issues a senior unsecured debt instrument. Given the high level of debt the company has at present which is either secured by its assets or guaranteed by its parent company, Oboronprom JSC, such a rating may be lower than that of the group's IDR, depending on the structure of the debt issue. The ratings reflect a stand-alone credit profile of 'BB' and, in line with Fitch's parent subsidiary linkage methodology, incorporates a one notch uplift for support for the company from the ultimate parent, the Russian Federation ('BBB'/Stable). The ratings are supported by Russian Helicopters' solid market position as one of the leading manufacturers of helicopters in the world, a large backlog which provides revenue transparency and a long history of technological innovation. The ratings are also underpinned by industry-leading earnings margins and core cash generation, as measured by the EBITDAR margin and funds from operation (FFO) margin. As a consequence of the group's solid cost position, these ratios have been in excess of 15% and 11%, respectively, in each of the past three years, a level Fitch considers strong for the aerospace and defence industry. Furthermore, Fitch believes that these ratios are sustainable. The ratings are constrained by a moderate geographic, product and customer diversification, as well as certain weak credit metrics, notably high leverage, poor free cash flow (FCF) generation and limited financial flexibility. The company's strength lies in relatively low volume, albeit lucrative niche helicopters, primarily in the military sector. While Fitch views positively the presence of the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) as the group's largest customer, the number of helicopters in the backlog earmarked for the Russian MoD means that the group is reliant on this customer for a significant portion of its business. Furthermore, the company's portion of revenue derived from service activities, at under 20%, is materially lower than most of its competitors and points to a lumpier and less predictable revenue profile, more reliant on product deliveries. Adjusting for the accelerated working capital advances from state controlled banks under the State Arms Procurement (SAP) Programme, which Fitch excludes from the financial debt for leverage calculations, the group's key leverage indicator, lease adjusted gross debt to FFO, was between 3.5x and 4x in each of the past three years, a level appropriate to the low end of the 'BB' category. Whilst Fitch expects this ratio to improve slightly in the short to medium term to between 2.5x and 3.2x, this is chiefly the function of a higher expected FFO level rather than any meaningful debt reduction. As a result of the consistently negative FCF, historical and expected, the company has limited flexibility to reduce its debt levels, a high portion of which are of a short term nature. Fitch believes that Russian Helicopters will continue to be reliant to a large degree on state controlled banks for liquidity support in the medium term. Russian Helicopters has consistently generated negative FCF in its recent past, as a result of large working capital outflows and significant investment requirements. Fitch believes that, despite considerable working capital inflows from state controlled banks under the SAP programme, both these factors will continue to be a source of material cash drain in the short to medium term, and FCF is not expected to be sustainably positive in the medium term. The one notch uplift to the stand alone rating comes from Fitch's assessment of the state support the company derives in various guises including (i) loans from state owned banks, (ii) R&D funding support, (iii) interest rate subsidies on investment loans, (iv) significant order flow direction from the Russian MoD under the SAP programme, (v) as well as the formalisation of the strategic importance of the company to the country's industrial ambition as exhibited by the consolidation of the helicopter industry in Russia under the Russian Helicopters umbrella. The uplift given to the stand alone rating is consistent with Fitch's approach to other Russian companies with linkages to the state. The uplift is reflective of the strategic importance Fitch believes the company has for the Russian state but is restricted to one notch given the absence of written guarantees from the state for the company's non-SAP related debt. Russian Helicopters JSC is the industrial holding company combining the principal helicopter activities in the Russian Federation. In 2011, the group generated sales of RUB104bn (EUR2.5bn) and EBITDAR of RUB17.8bn (EUR424m) giving it a margin of 17.2%. 2011 revenues stemmed primarily from the delivery of 262 helicopters, ranking the company fourth in global helicopter deliveries and fifth in terms of revenues. At end-2011, Russian Helicopters had a backlog of RUB330bn or 859 units, representing in excess of three years' worth of production. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - evidence of a greater level of state support, for example with the provision of state guarantees for external debt issued by non-state controlled banks - the group's FFO margin remaining above 12% - a FCF margin over 3% on a sustained basis - FFO adjusted gross leverage improving to below 2.5x. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - a visible reduction in, or elimination of, state support to Russian Helicopters - the FFO margin declining below 10% on a sustained basis - FFO adjusted leverage deteriorating above 3.5x.