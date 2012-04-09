FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P outlines approach to endorsing global scale rtgs
April 9, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P outlines approach to endorsing global scale rtgs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today announced details of its
approach to endorsing, for EU regulatory purposes, global scale credit ratings
issued in the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, and Singapore into the European Union.
This follows the European Securities & Markets Authority's (ESMA) recent
determination that these are endorsable jurisdictions.	
	
The EU Regulation on Credit Rating Agencies 1060/2009 requires ratings firms 	
that are registered in the EU to identify any ratings that are assigned 	
outside the EU and that are endorsed into the EU (see the media release 	
titled, "Standard & Poor's To Start Endorsing Certain Non-EU Ratings Following 	
EU Registration," published Oct. 31, 2011, on RatingsDirect). We understand 	
that as a general matter, after April 30, 2012, investors in the EU will not 	
be able to use for certain regulatory purposes ratings assigned outside the EU 	
that are not endorsed pursuant to the EU Regulation. Endorsement will be 	
carried out by Standard & Poor's Credit Market Services Europe Ltd. (see 	
"Regulatory Disclosures" below).	
	
ESMA confirmed on March 15, 2012, that it considers the regulatory frameworks 	
for credit rating agencies (CRAs) of the United States of America, Canada, 	
Hong Kong, and Singapore to be in line with EU rules.

