TEXT-S&P rates Wendy's International credit facility 'BB-'
#Market News
April 9, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Wendy's International credit facility 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

April 9 - Overview	
     -- Wendy's is refinancing debt, including its bank credit facilities and 	
10% senior notes.	
     -- We are assigning our 'BB-' issue level and '2' recovery ratings to 	
Wendy's proposed credit facilities.  	
     -- All other ratings remain unchanged, including the 'B+' corporate 	
credit rating. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that execution of its 	
capital reinvestment plans and growth initiatives will support good operating 	
results in 2012 despite cost pressures, and its financial risk profile will 	
remain "highly leveraged" under our criteria.   	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'BB-' 	
issue-level rating and a '2' recovery rating to Wendy's International Inc.'s 	
proposed $1.3 billion bank credit facilities. Wendy's International is owned 	
by The Wendy's Co. The proposed credit facilities include a $1.125 billion 	
seven-year term loan and a $200 million five-year revolver. The company plans 	
to use the term loan proceeds to refinance its existing bank credit facilities 	
and repurchase its 10% senior secured notes. We expect the revolver to be 	
undrawn at closing.  	
	
We are also withdrawing the ratings on Arby's. We are affirming all other 	
ratings, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating. The outlook remains 	
stable. 	
 	
Rationale	
The ratings on Dublin, Ohio-based fast food company The Wendy's Co. (Wendy's) 	
reflect our view that credit metrics will remain reflective of a highly 	
leveraged financial risk profile because of what we see as the likelihood for 	
the company to pursue sizeable shareholder initiatives after the completion of 	
its remodeling program, elevated debt levels, and thin cash flow protection 	
measures. Our assessment of its business risk profile as "weak" is 	
characterized by its participation in the highly competitive quick-service 	
restaurant sector and its exposure to volatile commodity costs. 	
	
Looking ahead for the next year, we expect benefits from its restaurant 	
remodeling initiatives to augment earnings, and menu price increases to help 	
mitigate the effects of commodity inflation. Key aspects of our base-case 	
expectations are:	
     -- We anticipate the company will continue to focus on restaurant 	
remodeling and new unit growth, bringing capital expenditures to about $220 	
million in 2012.  	
     -- We see higher customer traffic for remodeled stores and existing ones 	
to benefit from new product initiatives. This, combined with an improving U.S. 	
economy, will lead to a 2% increase in same-store sales.  	
     -- Wendy's will continue to benefit from relatively good cash flow 	
conversion from EBITDA, as it generates a meaningful portion of earnings from 	
franchised operations.	
     -- Free operating cash flows of nearly $70 million, about 50% of which 	
Wendy's will use to reduce debt in accordance with the cash flow sweep 	
provision under the credit agreement.  	
 	
Under these base case assumptions, we see modest improvement in credit 	
protection metrics. We anticipate leverage declining to 4.7x and interest 	
coverage improving to 3.1x by year-end 2012. Additionally, we anticipate funds 	
from operations (FFO) to debt will increase to the mid-15% area. These credit 	
metrics are in line with the indicative levels for the 'B+' ratings. A shift 	
from current financial policy, such as funding shareholder initiatives with 	
additional debt, could hinder the progress we are forecasting.   	
Performance in 2011 was better than our expectations, on 	
higher-than-anticipated EBITDA growth and slightly lower debt levels. Pro 	
forma for the refinancing transaction, leverage increased to nearly 5.1x from 	
4.8x at year-end 2011 and FFO to debt declined slightly to 14.8% because of 	
additional debt.	
 	
Liquidity	
We expect Wendy's to have "adequate" liquidity over the next 12 months. 	
Relevant assumptions and expectations of the company's liquidity profile 	
include:	
     -- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 	
15%. 	
     -- We are not expecting any covenant compliance issues, as we understand 	
the company will have about 20% cushion at inception of the new credit 	
facilities.   	
     -- Although the refinancing will extend certain debt maturities, it has 	
sizeable maturities coming due in 2014 that are noncall for life. Given our 	
performance expectations, we think it could refinance this debt.  	
 	
Sources of liquidity include the proposed revolving credit facility, which we 	
think will remain undrawn in the near term given our cash flow assumptions, 	
the company's generated cash flows, and cash on hand. Uses of cash include 	
capital expenditures.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Wendy's, 	
to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect after this report.  	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that credit measures should improve 	
modestly in fiscal 2012. We think the company should benefit from its 	
restaurant remodel initiatives, and a slight increase in menu prices should 	
help to mitigate near-term commodity cost pressures. Our forecast for credit 	
metrics includes EBITDA margins of slightly over 16% and leverage of about 	
4.7x. 	
	
A downgrade could occur if Wendy's does not execute menu initiatives 	
(including the breakfast rollout) well, competitive pressures heighten 	
considerably, and commodity cost increases above expectations, leading to a 	
decline in profitability. In this scenario, we would expect EBITDA margins to 	
decline to 13% and leverage to rise to the 6x area. A lower rating could also 	
occur if the company pursues debt-financed shareholder initiatives in a manner 	
that harms credit quality. 	
	
An upgrade is not a near-term consideration, given our financial forecast and 	
expectations for Wendy's financial policy. Still, in the event that Wendy's 	
adopts a financial policy that would suggest sustained leverage of about 4x 	
and we reassess its business risk profile as "fair," we could raise the 	
ratings one notch.   	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Weak Economy, Higher Food Prices Will Weaken U.S. Restaurant Sales In 	
2011, Jan. 25, 2011	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Restaurant 	
Industry, Dec. 4, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Wendy's Restaurants LLC.	
Wendy's International Inc.	
The Wendy's Company	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Stable/--       	
	
Wendy's International Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 	
   Recovery Rating                      6                  	
	
Wendy's Restaurants LLC.	
 Senior Secured                         BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
 Senior Unsecured                       B+                 	
  Recovery Rating                       3                  3	
	
Not Rated Action	
                                        To                 From	
Arby's Restaurant Group Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                NR/--              B+/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured                         NR                 BB 	
  Recovery Rating                       NR                 1	
	
New Rating	
	
Wendy's International Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$200 mil bank ln due 2017           BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
  US$1.125 bil term B bank ln due 2019  BB-                	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

