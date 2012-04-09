FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 9, 2012

S&P speculative-grade composite spread widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 9 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 6
basis points (bps) to 214 bps Friday, and the speculative-grade composite spread
widened by 13 bps to 642 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 5 bps to 145
bps, and 'A' and 'BBB' widened by 6 bps each to 187 bps and 261 bps,
respectively. The 'BB' spread widened by 11 bps to 462 bps, 'B' widened by 12
bps to 690 bps, and 'CCC' widened by 15 bps to 1,056 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and utilities expanded by 6 	
bps each to 319 bps, 308 bps, and 219 bps, respectively. Banks and 	
telecommunications expanded by 7 bps each to 325 bps and 338 bps, respectively.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year 	
moving average of 198 bps and is below its five-year moving average of 239 	
bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is above its one-year moving 	
average of 641 bps and below its five-year moving average of 721 bps. We 	
expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 	
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 	
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 	
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 	
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 	
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

